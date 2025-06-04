Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A husband and wife team of Braille proofreaders are to retire after clocking up 82 years service between them.

Suzie and Brian Lewis are to leave the Braille press later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lewis, who has a vision impairment, joined the Braille Press in 1979, while Mr Lewis followed a decade later.

The couple, who married in 1996, who are from Edinburgh, have worked alongside one another in various capacities over the years, providing invaluable contributions to accessibility in Scotland.

Suzie and Brian Lewis. | Braille Press

The Scottish Braille Press, part of the charity Sight Scotland, produces accessible formats including braille, large print, and audio. Its services ensure that blind and partially sighted people across the UK can access personal and essential information, including bank statements, benefit letters, exam papers and insurance documents. The organisation currently supports around 50,000 people and works with some of the UK’s largest organisations.

The couple shared memories of how much the industry has changed and how their roles evolved over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lewis said: “When I started, it was all manual. We hand-collated huge Braille documents, some up to 2,300 pages, and stitched them before dispatch. It was physical, team-based work, and we did it all by hand. I did that for about 14 years until technology changed things and demand for Braille reduced.”

|She transitioned into proofreading, a role she embraced thanks to her love of books.

“It started with a couple of hours helping out, then became a full-time job,” she said. “I’ve mainly focused on large print proofreading ever since. It’s incredibly detailed work, but so rewarding knowing how important it is for people to receive their information in a format they can access.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lewis said: “When I started, we were still using zinc plates to produce Braille, there were very few computers. A few years later we began investing in technology to meet growing demand for financial documents and mailing lists.

“We mostly check financial letters, bank, and pension statements. You must check every detail, even envelopes, to make sure the right person gets the right information. It’s about maintaining trust, privacy, and accuracy.”

Ms Lewis added: “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done. “It’s changed so much over the years. With modern technology, new systems, but at its heart, the mission has stayed the same; to make sure people with sight loss can live independently and confidently.”

Mr Lewis said he and his wife felt they were in a good position to enjoy retirement together. They plan to spend time travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s the right moment. We are looking forward to a cruise and stay in the Mediterranean in September, then we’re going to Canada in May next year.”