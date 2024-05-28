The Scottish Bafta-winning film set for showcase Edinburgh theatre run

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced his new season - and the adaptation of a three-time Scottish Bafta-winning film leads the offerings

It is the three-time Scottish Bafta-winning film set in the heart of Glasgow that wowed critics and helped launch the career of Irish star Jessie Buckley.

Now country music film Wild Rose has inspired one of the headline acts for the Royal Lyceum Theatre’s new season, with a stage adaptation to premiere at the Edinburgh venue from March next year, featuring songs from the likes of Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Wynonna Judd.

The stage musical is based on the film of the same name penned by Bafta award-winning writer Nicole Taylor, who most recently served as lead writer and executive producer on hit Netflix adaption One Day. Wild Rose, which will premiere at the theatre from March 6 to April 5 next year, follows the events which unfold when mother-of-two Rose-Lyn Harlan is released from a jail sentence and attempts to revive her dreams of becoming a country singer in Nashville.

Director John Tiffany, whose stage credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Once, said: “It feels absolutely right for Wild Rose’s journey to start in Scotland - and that it’s on the Lyceum stage that the brilliant, hilarious, complex character that is Rose-Lynn Harlan is brought to life.

The Royal Lyceum Theatre

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be partnering with Nicole Taylor in adapting her film. She is an extraordinary writer and her innate love and knowledge of Country Music infects us all in the best way.

“It’s also a homecoming for me, having studied in Scotland, trained at the Traverse and later been part of creating the National Theatre of Scotland. It’s a welcome return, with an incredible team.”

The original film, which also starred Julie Walters as Rose-Lyn's mother, was filmed on location around Glasgow, including scenes shot at the Grand Ole Opry and Old Fruitmarket.

Royal Lyceum artistic director David Greig described Wild Rose as “an uplifting and heart-warming theatre event about motherhood and dreams” as he billed the venue’s 2024/25 offerings as “one of our biggest seasons yet”.

Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh artistic director David Greig

Other highlights of the season include Willy Russell play Shirley Valentine, starring Sally Reid, which will run at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre from June 12-19.

A co-production of a world premiere of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir The Outrun, carried out with the support of the Edinburgh International Festival, will run at the Church Hill Theatre.

Pandemonium - Armando Iannucci’s debut work as a playwright that scrutinises the UK government's handling of the 2020 Covid pandemic - will also be staged at the Lyceum from September 24-28.

A festive season adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island and a new year production of The Merchant of Venice round out some of the other season highlights.