The science of sound at Dundee Science Centre

From soundwaves to musical instruments, visitors to Dundee Science Centre can explore the science of sound this Spring.

Through hands-on experiments and play, visitors will explore what sound is and how we experience and make it.

With whirly tubes and rocket balloons, the audience can explore how sound comes from movement, specifically vibrations at different speeds. Demonstrated by a giant slinky toy, they will also learn how soundwaves work and form a huge football-style ‘wave’ to learn how soundwaves bounce around a room or space.

The team will also use a huge model ear to show how we hear and what happens inside our ears when sound reaches them. The Super Sounds show will reach a noisy finale with visitors testing out bells and tambourines to create the coolest band in town!

Lewis Fitzsimmons of Dundee Science Centre tunes into the bell jar

Jill Farrell, CEO, Dundee Science Centre, said, “This Spring, we’ll be encouraging our visitors to make some serious noise and get experimental with sound! Whether it’s clapping their hands, shouting or playing an instrument, lots of children love to make a noise, so we’re inviting visitors to come along, make some music and learn how sound works, from rhythms, beats, echoes and vibrations to how science can trick the brain and affect our bodies!”

The interactive show, included in the entry price, will run throughout the day from Saturday 29 March 29 until Sunday April 20.

Ear defenders will be available for those seeking a quieter visit to Dundee Science Centre.