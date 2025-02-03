The Real Mary King’s Close announces selection of special tours for February half term
From the chilling tales of true crime to groundbreaking medical advancements, there’s something for history buffs and curious families alike.
Beneath the iconic Royal Mile lies a hidden world teeming with history, and the True Crime tour offers a glimpse into the city’s darker side. This adults-only experience delves into the Old Town’s grim tales of crime and punishment.
Visitors will explore the reign of James VI, the witch trials, and the shocking realities of addiction, eviction, and lawlessness in centuries past. Led by a dedicated “True Crimes” guide, the tour even reveals a fascinating connection between Mary King’s Close and the character who inspired The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
Meanwhile, the Medical History tour takes guests on a journey through 17th-century medicine. Visitors can enjoy learning about the city’s last plague outbreak, the unusual diagnostic methods of local apothecaries like Dr Arnott, and Edinburgh’s legacy as a hub for medical innovation.
Guests will hear the inspiring stories of trailblazers like the Edinburgh Seven, who fought for women’s right to practice medicine, and Dr James Barry, the military surgeon who performed the British Empire’s first successful caesarean section.
For those seeking a hands-on adventure, Dr Arnott’s Sampling Sensation offers families a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in historical medicine. After a guided tour of the Close, participants will use all their senses, including taste, to diagnose ailments using 17th-century techniques. Guests will also create their own herbal remedy using authentic recipes.
Paul Nixon, General Manager of The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors this February to experience the real stories of our former residents and their remarkable contributions to history. Whether you’re uncovering the city’s criminal past, delving into medical breakthroughs, or stepping into the role of a 17th-century doctor, there’s something for everyone to discover.”
Recently crowned the UK’s best tourist attraction and ranked 11th best visitor attraction in Europe in the 2024 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards - Best of the Best, The Real Mary King’s Close continues to captivate visitors with its unique blend of history, storytelling, and immersive experiences.
Tour Information:
True Crime Tours (adults only):
- What’s include: 1-hour guided tour
- Price: adults £30
- When: daily during February half term
- Book here: https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/true-crime-tour/256
Medical History Tour:
- What’s included: 1-hour guided tour
- Price: Adults £27; Children £22 (5 to 15 years old)
- When: Fridays & Saturdays during February half term
- Time: tours start at 13.15 | 15.30 | 17.15 | 18.45
- Book here: https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/medical-history-tour/237
Dr Arnott’s Sampling Sensation
- What’s included: 1-hour guided tour, 30-minute workshop and 1 hot drink
- Price: Adults £32.50; Children £25 (5 to 15 years old)
- When: Every Saturday and Sunday
- Time: tours start at 12.00 | 13.30 | 15.00 | 16.30
- Book here: https://bookings.realmarykingsclose.com/book/dr-arnotts-sampling-sensation/189
For more information about The Real Mary King’s Close and bookings please visit: www.realmarykingsclose.com