By Iain Mackechnie
Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:49 GMT
A collaborative project with 8 musicians, a visual and spoken word artist, plus award winning journalist, the members are from Iran, Syria, Yemen, Brazil, Chile and Scotland. Some have a lived experience of forced displacement and migration. Part of Made in Scotland Showcase, at the Scottish Storytelling Centre 14th-16th August https://www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com/shows/the-other/

An extraordinary ensemble of artists working together collaboratively with music , visual art, spoken word and songs , exploring their diverse cultures and experiences in a vibrant and moving performance.

The ethos behind the project is to be inclusive, supportive and diverse, to improve the understanding between communities and break down barriers through their creative practices.

“By reflecting on our perception of ‘the other’ we can shift our view that who we see as ‘them’ and not ‘us’, we can not only become aware that, we are also ‘the other’, but that ultimately we are all human”.

The Other at Scottish Storytelling Centre

Michael Farrel

Promoter, Letham Nights“The Other commanded the stage with a beautiful set of tunes and songs bringing together a whole panoply of sounds and rhythms from Scotland, Brazil, Chile and the Middle East as well as shades of Africa and the Balkans.”

Scottish S torytelling Centre 14th-16th August https://www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com/shows/the-other/

