Hot Mess has won the Popcorn Writing Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A pop romance musical about climate change has been named winner of a major writing prize at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Hot Mess has been named the winner of the Popcorn Writing Award, with Ordinary Decent Criminal coming second. Third place has gone to Ohio: The Bengsons, with the place getters to also benefit from one-to-one development sessions with industry professionals.

Playing to sell out audiences, Hot Mess, which has just two characters: Earth and Humanity, is described as a “sharp, satirical musical that uses the language of pop, comedy, and romance to tackle urgent questions about our relationship with the planet”.

Popcorn Writing Award committee member, screenwriter and producer Sophie Petzal said the musical was an “original, distinctive concept with witty lyrics and brilliantly clever one- liners” and “a bold and astute comment on the way we handle this Earth”.

A special mention was also given to Rodney Black: Who Cares? It’s Working by Sadie Pearson.

Popcorn Writing Award founder, filmmaker and artist Charlotte Colbert said: “The Fringe is the perfect grassroots wonderland which births unique and original voices, which we so need in these times.”

Book writer and director Ellie Coote and composer and lyricist Jack Godrey, from Hot Mess, said: “We're so thrilled to receive the 2025 Popcorn Award. It's a huge honour to have been nominated alongside so many amazing writers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe. It's taken five years, two titles, four versions and several break-ups to write Hot Mess.

“A musical about the climate crisis is not necessarily an easy sell and we're so grateful to have the platform to be a part of the conversation in our own silly little way.”