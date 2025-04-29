The last remaining marionette puppeteers in Scotland benefiting from funding U-turn

Vision Mechanics among 45 artists and companies awarded grant in latest round of awards

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s last remaining marionette puppeteers behind the country’s largest puppet are among a group of art organisations set to benefit from a near-£850,000 Creative Scotland fund saved from the axe.

Vision Mechanics, which is currently touring a performance of a puppet show about a woman in her 80s living in a care home and five years ago created Scotland’s biggest puppet to raise awareness of the climate crisis, is one of the 45 Scottish artists and companies awarded a grant in the latest round of National Lottery and Scottish Government-backed Open Fund awards, announced by Creative Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Fund was initially scrapped amid Creative Scotland funding concerns last year, but was later reprised after First Minister John Swinney’s Programme for Government said resources would be made "available" to ensure it could continue - as he ordered a review of the arts body.

A total of £847,994 is to be distributed to artists and organisations across Scotland.

Other projects supported by the fun include the Too Happy Artist Moving Image Commission returns for its second year, offering an exceptional opportunity for an early-career video artist based in Scotland. The programme enables the creation of a new single-screen moving image work, which will premiere at the Glasgow Short Film Festival in March 2026.

Scotland's largest puppet, a sea goddess called Storm, reaches out a hand of friendship at the Celtic Connections festival in 2020 (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, Variations Scotland continues its long-standing commitment to supporting amateur musicians through its annual chamber music course in Ullapool, supported by the fund. Taking place each July, the course brings together over 50 participants to work with tutors from the Edinburgh Quartet, professional woodwind players, and students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Paxton, in the Scottish Borders, a 10 day classical music festival will receive a grant, as will a new 2D collage and 3D sculptural costume work titled The Transformative Power of Costume, from artist Jessica Worrall.