The Elvis tribute performer from Bangkok who has won a major Scottish poetry prize
An Elvis tribute performer from Bangkok has won a major Scottish poetry prize for her poem inspired by the legacy of the 1980s
Molly Thapviwat, a former child actress and English teacher from Thailand who performs as "Elvis' little sister" has scooped the Wigtown International Poetry Prize for her poem, What We Did with the Miner's Jacket.
Founded in 2005, the Wigtown Poetry Prizes are among the UK's best-established writing competitions, providing a launchpad for many writers' careers. The competition welcomes entries from poets from all over the world.
Ms Thapviwat, who wins £1,500 for the prize, said she had been inspired by a jacket hanging in front of her desk as she worked.
She said: “When I heard I had been shortlisted, I thought, I’ve just got to be here and achieve my dream of coming to Scotland’s national book town.”
She said she had learned about the miners’ strikes in school, when studying in the US as a teenager.
A former child actress in Thailand, Ms Thapwivat performs as a professional Elvis impersonator, with her act, Elvis Little Sister.
The International Prize attracts several hundred entries each year and considers poems in English, Scots and Scots Gaelic. In addition, the Scottish Gaelic Prize and the Scots Language prize offer specific opportunities for the two languages most central to Scotland's cultural heritage.
Also shortlisted for the main award were poets James Bradley with his poem, Cutting, Kieran Condell’s work Blink, Paul McMahon with My Grandfather's Alibi, Mint by Penny Sharman and Stone Soup by Julie Sheridan.
The winner of the runners’ up prize was Mr Condell from Australia for Blink.
Meanwhile, Mairi Macleod from Carbost, Skye, won the Gaelic Prize for Cuairt Sgudail. The runner up was 2024 winner, Rody Gorman, also from Skye for Glìtheag nam Faoileag air Alman.
This year’s Alastair Reid Pamphlet Prize, for a collection of poems, went to a musician – Roger West, a poet, songwriter and performer who divides his time between Glasgow and France. The former punk singer (who also sang in a variety of pre and post punk bands) nowadays concentrates on poetry, electronic soundscapes and live music which he performs at festivals around the world.
The prize is for the winner to have their poems published in a pamphlet set by Gerry Cambridge.
Hugh McMillan, who judged this year’s award, said: “The International Prize produced the usual stunning range of work.
“Molly is an emerging poet of great talent and is working on her first novel and a debut poetry collection.”
He added: “What makes her all the more remarkable is that in addition to working as a teacher and writing poetry while caring for elderly parents she also appears on stage doing an Elvis tribute act.
“So, we are absolutely delighted that she found the time to come over 6,000 miles join us for the awards ceremony at the 20th annual Wigtown Poetry Prizes.”
