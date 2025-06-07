The Adventures of Mary Mouse History in the Park

My name is Mary Mouse and I am the school toy for year 2 at St Mary’s CofE Primary School in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria and came to St Andrews to visit History in the Park with two of my classmates. I was so excited before my visit that I even made myself an outfit so I could fit in.

I started my visit with the encampment I was most scared of, visiting the falcons from Raptor World. I was a little worried they might try and eat me, but apparently my outfit was enough of a disguise for them not to mistake me for dinner.

It turned out I should have been more worried about the Romans from The Antonine Guard, as they clearly decided I was a native spy and held me hostage for some time. On the plus side I got some good practice with how to use a roman saddle with short legs.

With the help of his coracle a kind Viking helped me escape and took me to visit his friends from The Glasgow Vikings. They were ever so brave and informative. I learnt all about the difference between TV and real Vikings!

I then took a ride on a friendly dog forward in time to meet Regia Angolorum and receive a blessing from one of their priests before watching the marriage of Malcolm 3rd of Scotland to Princess Margaret.

Next, I received some lessons in making fabric from a lovely lady in The Company Of Saint Margaret. It turns out that the Princess Margaret I had seen being married later became a Saint of Scotland!

I heard a few people talking about the Black Death whilst visiting the 15th century with Chapter of St Margaret so thought I should get a check up with a doctor.

Luckily The Historical Herbalists were there to help with their own Plague Doctor to reassure me all was well. Dr Dave looked very funny with his mask but all the herbs smelt very nice and it was really interesting to learn how each of them could help with stopping me getting ill.

Next up I met Alan Breck’s Volunteer Regiment and was introduced to both the Jacobites and the Redcoats. They both put their case to me but I am still unsure who was right. I think I need to learn more about them and why they are arguing.

My final visit of the day was to Scots at War to learn all about World War One and life in 1914. They were very good at sewing, telling stories and keeping spirits up.

All in all I had a very exciting holiday, I learnt a lot about Scottish History and I am looking forward to visiting again.

I am keeping an eye of the Friend’s of Craigtoun Website (www.friendsofcraigtoun.org.uk/events) for next year’s dates and which time periods will be on display.

Maybe I will see you there?

