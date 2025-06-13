Tattoo crowds set to ‘Boogie’ with celebration of Scottish pop music this summer

The Massed Military Bands of the British Army will present a pop medley of Scottish pop classics on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are set to enjoy a medley of Scottish pop classics this summer performed by the Massed Military Bands of the British Army.

As part of the brand’s 75th anniversary celebrations, this year’s Show The Heroes Who Made Us will feature fan favourites such as “Yes Sir! I Can Boogie” and “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with just 50 days to go before the Tattoo’s opening weekend, fans can get their hands on exclusive tickets to this year’s performance at its final dress rehearsal on Thursday 31 July 2025 with prices reduced by 50%.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 12 June 2025 and are available online at edintattoo.co.uk or over the phone by calling 0131 225 1188.

As Lead Service, the British Army will be part of an awe-inspiring showcase of music, dance, and precision performance that encapsulates 75 years of the Tattoo story.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Creative Director, Alan Lane said: “Scottish culture has led the way for centuries. From Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations to the work of Ian Rankin and everything in between Scottish cultural thought sets the standard. Nowhere is that more true than the world of pop music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So for our 75th anniversary show it’s exciting to include some of the best of Scottish pop music.

“Huge songs from The Fratellis through Simple Minds to Lewis Capaldi, all played by the best of Army musicians. This is one of the many moments in the Show where we combine our proud history with contemporary culture to create something fresh for our audience. I’d urge everyone to take advantage of these half-price tickets and make sure they’re there in person to see the Show.”

The full list of Scottish pop classics to ring out around the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade this year is:

Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis

Don’t You Forget About - Simple Minds

For The Love Of A Princess - Braveheart

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Proclaimers

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics

Thorn In My Side - Eurythmics

Why Does it Always Rain on Me - Travis

Yes Sir! I Can Boogie - Baccara

Over 800 international performers will take the stage, representing the heroism and cultural richness of their countries through song and dance. Music will play a central role in the performance, featuring the famous songs of Scottish national treasures like Skipinnish, whose track “Eagle’s Wing”, performed by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cast, will close the Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad