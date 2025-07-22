TalkTime Scotland’s 10th anniversary comedy gala at Edinburgh Fringe

They say that laughter is the best therapy. But, sometimes, therapy is the best therapy. TalkTime Scotland offers free counselling for young disabled people, between the ages of 12-25, living in Scotland. For one night only, the Fringe's best comics will gather at the Pleasance to celebrate ten years of this incredible service and help you laugh yourself silly! Good acts, a good time and all for a good cause – what more could you want?

TalkTime Scotland, founded in 2014 by Seonaid Cooke and her son Joshua Hepple, offers free, confidential counselling services for young disabled people aged 12-25.

The charity is dedicated to improving the mental well-being of these individuals through weekly one-to-one sessions with qualified professionals. Whether it's face-to-face at their Leith base or online, TalkTime ensures no one is left behind in their mental health journey.

TalkTime Scotland was born out of a personal story. Joshua, who has cerebral palsy, faced social isolation during his school years. The support he received at university through counselling gave him the confidence to engage socially and pursue his goals.

Recognising how life-changing this support was, he and his mother Seonaid decided to create a service that could offer similar help to other young disabled people. Today, the charity has supported over 100 young people, helping them with everything from cerebral palsy to more hidden disabilities.

To mark the charity’s milestone anniversary, TalkTime Scotland is hosting its inaugural Comedy Gala at the Edinburgh Fringe on August 13th. This exciting, one-hour show will feature performances from Steve Day, Jasmine Thien and other fantastic acts from Abnormally Funny People, all of whom bring their own unique perspectives to the stage. It's an evening of entertainment that highlights the importance of laughter, inclusivity and disability awareness.

Since its inception, TalkTime has provided life-changing support to young disabled people across Scotland. Clients consistently share how the charity has helped them through difficult times:

“The counsellor was wonderful—ready to listen and easy to talk to.”

“I feel so much better after every session. The support was crucial to my mental well-being.”

Seonaid Cooke (left) with her son, Joshua Hepple (right).

These powerful testimonials reflect the genuine impact TalkTime has made in the lives of many.