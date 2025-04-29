AMA will take over management of Summerhall, with a view to buying the venue

Residential properties are to form a key part of the redevelopment of Edinburgh arts hub Summerhall, while the site’s future as a Fringe venue is undecided, the company behind the project has revealed.

Developer AMA said it plans to create residential and commercial space as well as continued arts provision at the complex in a “high quality redevelopment that will be beneficial to all”.

The housebuilder, which is to work on plans for the building - including obtaining formal planning consent - for the next three years, reiterated plans for a “facility to sustainably continue the provision of the arts” at Summerhall.

However, it refused to comment on whether it would retain Summerhall as a Fringe venue in the longer term.

A public consultation is to be launched into the future of the building, the former home of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, which has operated as an arts hub for 14 years and a major venue for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

AMA, which is behind the redevelopment of the former Scottish and Newcastle brewery site in the city’s Fountainbridge district, as well as other high-end projects across the city, said the final make-up of the building would be dependent on the planning and consultation process and insisted it was “open minded”.

Dr Ali Afshar, co-founder and managing director of AMA, said the contract for his company’s acqusition of Summerhall will be subject to acquiring planning consent.

In the meantime, it will remain under the current owner, Oesselmann Estate. Meanwhile, the day to day management was last month taken over by charity Scot-Art, previously known as Edinburgh Palette, which will work alongside Summerhall Arts, a new charity headed by former Summerhall chief executive Sam Gough to “provide year-round arts and cultural activities” at the venue.

Dr Afshar said: “As a family owned, Edinburgh-based company, we understand how deeply valued Summerhall is to the community here, and as its future custodian we will protect its historic legacy and forge a bright future for the estate.

“Having now formally entered a contract to acquire Summerhall, we will begin to consider the next steps to shape its plans for the future. In the coming months, we will begin to undertake consultations with the local community and the City of Edinburgh Council.”

The mixed use development is likely to include a commercial element as well as “living space”. More than 100 organisations, predominantly artists and creative or tech-focused companies, are already based out of the site.

Edinburgh arts venue Summerhall has been hosting shows and exhibitions since 2011 | Supplied

Dr Afshar added: “We anticipate that this consultation period will take a considerable time as we prepare to lodge a planning application, given Summerhall is a highly sensitive site. This lengthy period will enable us all to agree a way forward. The redevelopment will be critical to maintaining the integrity of Summerhall and the fabric of its buildings, many of which are significantly underused, protecting them for the long term.

“We foresee that the result will be a mixed-use development, including both living and commercial space, while providing a facility to sustainably continue the provision of the arts. Our aim is to build a legacy that we can all be proud of, and we want to assure all parties that our guiding principle will be a commitment to creating a high-quality redevelopment for the benefit of all.”

When asked if the company would retain Summerhall’s status as a Fringe venue after the redevelopment, a spokesman added: “At this stage AMA will wait until after the consultation process and outcome until any decisions are made, but we aim to continue supporting the arts.”

A representative from Oesselmann Estate said: “We are continuing to work closely with AMA to hand over ownership of Summerhall following a successful planning outcome. AMA has committed to creating a mixed-use space with a continued arts use that will truly enliven the fabric of the local community.”