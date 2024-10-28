Current owner pledges existing tenants ‘can remain in place’

Edinburgh arts centre and Fringe venue Summerhall was put up for sale earlier this year.

A luxury housebuilder has pledged to treat one of Edinburgh's leading arts centres with "respect and consideration" after being confirmed as the preferred bidder for the site.

AMA Homes, which describes itself as “Edinburgh’s luxury homes specialist,” has promised the arts will remain a “priority” as it revealed its first plans for the site.

The family-run company has vowed to retain a "substantial proportion" of Summerhall for arts, culture and entertainment after winning the backing of its Isle of Man-based owners.

Oesselmann Estate Limited said the company was "delighted" by AMA's proposals for the site, claiming the company was committed to "continue supporting the arts at the venue."

The firm confirmed that it would allow existing tenants to stay at Summerhall for the foreseeable future.

The announcement from the AMA Homes - which was formed by brothers Ali and Mike Ashar more than 40 years ago after their family moved from Iran - means that a significant part of the 130,000 sq ft "arts village" will become home to luxury apartments.

A penthouse flat in one of the company's most recent developments, in the Dean Village, recently went on the market for more than £3.1 million.

Summerhall, one of the biggest venues used for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe each summer, has faced an uncertain future since it was put on the open market in May.

At the time, the selling agents for the site said Summerhall had "endless mixed-used refurbishment and redevelopment opportunities," suggesting it could become home to residential housing, offices, a boutique hotel and student accommodation in future.

However city council chiefs have previously expressed concern about the sale of Summerhall, describing the venue as a “well-loved cultural institution.”

It is not known what impact the sale of Summerhall will have on ongoing £500,000 unpaid tax battle between the HMRC and the management company which has run Summerhall since it was transformed from Edinburgh University's vet school.

Artists, performers and promoters are still waiting to be paid for ticket sales at Summerhall after the venue had its bank accounts frozen in the wake of a winding up petition being raised.

Dr Ali Afshar, co-founder and managing director of AMA Homes, said: "We intend to treat Summerhall with respect and consideration for its rich history, with an ongoing commitment to continue supporting the arts on the site.

“Following a full legal process, we will be undertaking a structured consultation with stakeholders, planners and the local community to determine the way forward for Summerhall. We want to develop the best possible plan to achieve a sustainable and commercially viable future.

"We anticipate that this will be a mixed-used plan, but any planning application we make will include allocating a substantial proportion of the space for art, conference, entertainment and public space.”

A statement from Oesselman said: "We are delighted by AMA’s proposals for Summerhall and their commitment to continue supporting the arts at the venue.

"In the meantime, existing tenants can remain in place, and discussions are ongoing with two charities, Edinburgh Palette to take over the day-to-day management of the facility and Summerhall Arts to take over delivery of the currently planned and future programme of events.”

Val Walker, culture convener at the city council, said: "I’m pleased to see AMA announced as the preferred bidder to lead plans for the future of this treasured arts venue.

