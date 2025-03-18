Subscribe to The Scotsman's revamped arts newsletter
The Scotsman's arts newsletter is changing for the better, with an extra send each week.
From now on Jane Bradley will send an extra email each Tuesday, focusing in depth on the latest news about the arts scene in Scotland.
As usual, Roger Cox will send the arts newsletter each Friday, packed with the latest reviews and recommendations of what you should be watching.
Put together, both sends will ensure that if you love the arts in Scotland, you won't miss any of the key news or events.
Stick with The Scotsman for the best arts coverage.
