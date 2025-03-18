Subscribe to The Scotsman's revamped arts newsletter

The Scotsman’s arts newsletter is expanding to two editions every week - read on to find out exactly what you’ll be getting

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman's arts newsletter is changing for the better, with an extra send each week.

From now on Jane Bradley will send an extra email each Tuesday, focusing in depth on the latest news about the arts scene in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NationalWorld

As usual, Roger Cox will send the arts newsletter each Friday, packed with the latest reviews and recommendations of what you should be watching.

Put together, both sends will ensure that if you love the arts in Scotland, you won't miss any of the key news or events.

Signing up is easy. All you have to do is click this link, then press the + symbol underneath the Arts and Culture image. You'll start getting the newsletter straight away.