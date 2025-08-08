Stronger Together: Kellogg’s Pledges Pound-for-Pound Match for Big Scottish Breakfast Fundraiser

Cereal giant to support STV Children’s Appeal’s campaign to fund breakfast clubs in Scottish schools

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s current Strongest Man and Strongest Woman urge people to get involved

Organised by the STV Children’s Appeal, the Big Scottish Breakfast raises funds to help provide free breakfasts for children and young people across Scotland

Kellogg’s will match £1 for £1 in donations raised up to £100,000*

Nationwide event takes place between 1-30 September

Kellogg’s is putting some muscle behind STV Children’s Appeal’s Big Scottish Breakfast campaign by committing to match every £1 raised* to fund school breakfast clubs throughout Scotland and help break the cycle of child hunger.

This week, Nicola Ann Bennett, five time Scotland’s Strongest Woman and Britain and Europe’s Strongest Woman 2024, alongside Scotland’s Strongest Man, Chris Beetham, took up some heavy lifting to encourage people to sign up to host their own Big Scottish Breakfast between 1-30 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Scottish Breakfast: Scotland's Strongest Woman and Man visited Nuffield Milngavie Summer Camp kids to talk about the importance of breakfast

A key part of STV Children’s Appeal’s fundraising calendar, The Big Scottish Breakfast asks people to get together for breakfast with colleagues, classmates and friends to raise money which is then donated to eligible Scottish schools to fund their own breakfast clubs, ensuring children affected by poverty can access a filling meal and have a full tummy to head into the classroom ready to learn.

In a survey conducted by Kellogg’s**49 per cent of teachers in the UK reported seeing an increase in the number of children in their classroom going hungry compared to last year. Concerningly, ​​16 per cent of teachers reported regularly spending their own money to buy food or snacks for kids, while over a quarter (27 per cent) have given away food they personally brought in for their own snacks or meals. When asked about the impact they were seeing in the classroom, some of the most common side effects of hunger noted by teachers include being tired in class (81 per cent), having difficulty concentrating (79 per cent) or disruptive behaviour (50 per cent).

Speaking to kids at The Nuffield’s Milngavie Summer Camp, Nicola and Chris discussed the importance of a filling meal to keep their mindset strong for competing in a tough sport. Both Nicola and Chris said eggs are their preferred breakfast for energy, while the children all opted for cereal as their top choice.

Nicola Ann Bennett, five times Scotland’s Strongest Woman and Europe and Britain’s Strongest Woman 2024, said: "Breakfast sets the tone for the whole day. It gives you the focus, energy and stability to take on whatever comes your way. By hosting your own Big Scottish Breakfast, you’ll be helping children across Scotland start their day feeling ready, included, and supported so they can thrive in every way that matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Scottish Breakfast: Scotland's Strongest Woman and Man visited Nuffield Milngavie Summer Camp kids to talk about the importance of breakfast

Currently Scotland’s Strongest Man, Chris Beetham, said: “I have two boys at home and I’m always educating them on why having breakfast is so important for all aspects of their life, so this campaign is really close to my heart. Something as simple as some fruit, or a bowl of cereal, can make a huge impact - get involved and let’s make a difference to those who need it most.”

Kellogg’s has partnered with the STV Children’s Appeal on their Big Scottish Breakfast campaign since 2023. This year, in what is the cereal giant’s most generous serving of support yet to the campaign, every £1 raised will be matched by Kellogg’s up to the total of £100,000*. Every penny raised as part of the campaign will support school breakfast clubs for children across Scotland.

Natalie Wright, Head of STV Children’s Appeal, said: “The Big Scottish Breakfast is always one of our favourite activities - it’s good fun, easy to do, and helps make a difference to many children. Through our renewed partnership with Kellogg’s, we have the opportunity to reach so many more kids and young people in Scotland, so sign up now, get the cereal poured, the orange juice out and the bananas peeled, and let’s raise some money!”

Andrew Ridge, Social Impact Manager at Kellogg’s said: “We’ve been supporting school breakfast clubs in the most deprived areas of the UK for nearly three decades with cash grants. We see first hand how important they are for children who would otherwise go hungry. And not only that - they’re a warm, safe space to play and grow confidence. We’re proud to be supporting the Big Scottish Breakfast once again this year, matching each £1 donation to help even more breakfast clubs across Scotland to flourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Strongest Woman and Man put some muscle behind The Big Scottish Breakfast fundraising campaign

*Kellogg’s Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited will match and donate up to £100,000 of funds raised by the STV Children’s Appeal’s Big Scottish Breakfast fundraising campaign in 2025.

**Kellogg’s Hungry To Learn 2025