Strike a pose! Calling all selfie takers! Here’s how your latest selfie could bag you £500, as a new map of the UK reveals the best selfie locations

Fujifilm selfie competition

Selfie takers are being encouraged to submit their best poses as part of a nationwide search for the UK’s best selfie taker.

Photo gifting store MyFUJIFILM, from photography brand Fujifilm, has launched a new selfie map of the UK – and is looking for selfies to show off the region.

The winning selfie taker, who will be judged on creativity, originality – and those all-important selfie skills – will have their photos professionally printed and receive an instax mini 41™ instant camera, including case and film, £500 cash and the title of ‘Britain’s Best Selfie Taker’. To enter, participants can simply submit their favourite selfie on the MyFUJIFILM website before 1 August.

The map, which uses the volume of Instagram hashtags in a particular area, has named Big Ben overall winner, London Eye coming in second, and Tower Bridge taking third place.

It’s no surprise that the capital dominates the list, with Buckingham Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral featuring in the top ten, but iconic locations across the country make the cut too, with Stratford-Upon-Avon, Brighton Palace Pier and Stonehenge also on the list.

Theo Georghiades, General Manager – Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM UK, said: “The UK offers so many great locations to see, snap and serve the best selfie. From iconic landmarks to historical sites and must-see tourist attractions, our new research has revealed some of the most Instagram-worthy selfie spots from all over the UK.

“We love seeing how people use pictures to express themselves, so we’re encouraging Bedfordshire selfie takers to share their best pics to complete the map and be in with a chance of winning our prize bundle.

“We look forward to seeing the most fun and creative selfies from budding photographers – with the chance to bag the title of ‘Britain’s Best Selfie Taker‘, £500 cash, instax goodies and professional prints of your photo to display proudly for many years to come.”

For more information and how to enter, visit: https://my.fujifilm.com/uk/blog/competition/do-you-have-the-uk-ultimate-selfie

MyFUJIFILM offers personalised high-quality printed gifts and services, including retro prints, customisable water bottles, mugs, wooden photo blocks, and magnetic frames to bring photos to life using Fujifilm Original Photographic Paper and printing technology.

Top selfie spots in the UK