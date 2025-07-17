Stirling Photography Festival launches it's 2025

Stirling’s annual Photography Festival will return for an eighth year with the theme of ‘Beyond’ and featuring major exhibitions from three award-winning photographers.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival opens with four exhibitions in August and events run through September with highlights including talks and exhibitions from contemporary photographers Ron O’Donnell, Simon Murphy and Jennifer Charlton and the launch of the Stirling 900 commemorative photobook.

In partnership with Street Level Photoworks of Glasgow, the organisers are honoured to host internationally acclaimed photographic artist Ron O’Donnell in what will be his first exhibition in the city of his birth. The Festival will open with his exhibition at The Tolbooth from Saturday August 2 until Saturday September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1952 and although he has exhibited in collections all over the world, this will be the first time he has held an exhibition in his hometown. His return marks a poignant chapter in a career which has spanned five decades, multiple continents and both analogue and digital revolutions in photography.

Stirling photographer Ron O'Donnell returns to his roots for the city's 2025 Festival. His exhibition includes this cardboard reconstruction of the lounge of his childhood home in Raploch. Photo by Michael Prince.

Encouraged early on by art teachers and inspired by the city’s Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Ron began his photographic journey as a trainee at the University of Stirling’s Department of Education. He went on to study photography at Napier Technology College in Edinburgh (now Edinburgh Napier University) where he is now a senior lecturer in photography.

Ron is celebrated for his vibrant and humorous constructed images which often explore themes of myth, allegory, identity, mortality and politics.

He said: “It’s a privilege and a real pleasure to be invited to participate in the 2025 Stirling Photography Festival. As someone born and raised in Stirling, it feels like a homecoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I began my journey in Stirling so it’s wonderful to return to the place where the seeds of my creative life were sown.”

Photographer Jennifer Charlton with the photograph which won her Scotland’s most prestigious portrait photography prize - the MPB Scottish Portrait Award (Colour) 2024. Photo credit - her son Finn Charlton

He added: “It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that I exhibit my work in my birthplace. For this occasion, a wee retrospective felt appropriate — a journey through images from early work to the present.

“The exhibition includes street photographs of Edinburgh taken during the 1970s, capturing the spirit and atmosphere of the city at that time. Through medium-format interior images of Edinburgh's shops, workshops, and factories — spaces that speak of the city's Industrial character and social fabric.

“The collection then moves toward more constructed imagery, culminating in digitally composed works that reflect a shift in both technique and vision over the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, the work traces an evolving dialogue and my own changing approach to the art of photography.”

Award-winning photographer Simon Murphy will exhibit his documentary work on the community of Govanhill, Glasgow at the 2025 Stirling Photography Festival. Photo Credit - Beth Murphy.

Stirling Photography Festival Creative Director and founder Janie Meikle Bland said: “We’re looking forward to hosting our eighth Festival and are delighted to have secured three amazing exhibitors who will each bring their own unique perspective to our Festival and its 2025 theme of ‘Beyond’.

“It’s wonderful to welcome such well-regarded contemporary photographers to Stirling this year. They are fitting examples of the exceptional artists we bring to the city as part of the festival.

“And it’s particularly exciting to have the chance to host Ron O’Donnell, a true pioneer of narrative and constructed photography, and to celebrate his creative legacy rooted in the heart of Stirling in his first ever exhibition here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The Festival has gone from strength to strength since we started in 2018 with our Stirling Youth Photo Fest and last year was a major success with lots of support as we marked Stirling’s 900th year. year. We are delighted to be part of Stirling’s celebrated cultural scene.

“This year we are looking to go further with our theme of ‘Beyond’ and more details of our events, workshops, exhibitions and talks – which are all free – will be unveiled over the coming weeks.”

Simon Murphy’s exhibition takes place at Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre from mid-August until mid-September.

The display will feature some of his award-winning documentary photography work on the community of Govanhill in Glasgow’s southside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon has been documenting people in Govanhill for the last 16 years with the resulting images giving an insight into one of Scotland's most diverse areas which is a mixing pot of cultures and ethnicities.

He says: “The project is about community and diversity. Govanhill is not without its problems, but it’s also a place where people come together and share culture and experience.

“I’m really excited to bring part of this project to Stirling for the Festival and see if it will connect outside of Glasgow. Govanhill traditionally was a place where people arrived in Scotland from all over the globe and it still is a melting pot of diversity and culture.

“Personally, I feel the themes of ‘Belonging and Connection’ are universal. Especially in times where fear and exclusion seem to be a driving force, it’s important to open up and consider life from other’s perspectives. These portraits won’t give any answers but my hope is that they might trigger small reflections and maybe even lower a few barriers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon is a lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College and one of the Festival’s volunteers Caitlin Jardine is a student of his who was instrumental in securing his exhibition.

All Stirling Photography Festival organisers are volunteers and part of the organisation’s aim is to empower young people to contribute to festival programming, build their professional networks and gain experience in programming and curating.

Meanwhile Jennifer Charlton (BIPP Scottish and Northern Ireland Sports Photographer of the Year) - who also worksin the male dominated arena of boxing - will be exhibiting her portrait work at the Barracks Conference Centre in Stirling from Monday August 4 until Friday September 24.

Last year Jennifer made history as the first woman and digital image to win Scotland’s most prestigious portrait photography prize - the MPB Scottish Portrait Award Winner (Colour) 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning photograph of a swimmer named John is one of a series from Jennifer’s BA Hons degree titled ‘A Hidden Community.’

It depicts volunteers who each shared their stories and portrays how we live in a hidden community where mental health doesn’t discriminate.

Jennifer said: “It’s a real privilege to exhibit `A Hidden Community’ at Stirling Photography Festival. This city holds a special place in the project—especially through the portrait of John, a student here whose image helped fulfil my dream of winning Scottish Photographer of the Year.”

She added: “I’d heard positive feedback about the Festival before being invited to take part and to be showing my work alongside other photographers such as Simon Murphy is a ‘pinch me’ moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simon was a huge inspiration during my degree when I was learning how to be a portrait photographer from a sports photographer. This is one step towards me having my work next to one of my idols. I believe if you find good role models in life you are already half-way there.”

Also launching in August is the Stirling 900 photography book accompanied by an exhibition at the city’s Church of the Holy Rude showcasing images from the book.

Stirling Photography Festival’s programme of free events runs throughout September and more details will be published during August on the website - www.stirlingphotographyfestival.co.uk

The Festival is supported by long-term partners The Barracks Conference Centre, Go Forth Stirling BID, The Tolbooth, Macrobert Arts Centre and the Art Collection at the University of Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile sponsorship from local businesses has ensured the delivery of an exceptional programme of events and exhibitions. This year’s sponsors include The Robertson Trust, Untitled Barber Club, the Meadowpark Bar and Kitchen, Vialii Gardens, the Rotary Club of the Carse of Stirling and Nettl of Stirling plus trade sponsors Gulabi and Analogue Wonderland.