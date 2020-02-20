Still Game stars reveal plans for their own spin-off stage show for fans of the hit sitcom

Still Game stars have revealed plans to launch their own spin-off stage show in response to demand from fans of the hit Scottish sitcom.

Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox, who played Winston, Isa and Tam in the long-running BBC Scotland series, will be taking "Still Gaun" on tour around Scotland in the autumn.

It will see them reveal the secrets behind the making of the stage and screen show and recount what really went on behind the scenes over more than 20 years.

They are also promising appearances from special mystery guests from the show, which has been confirmed for 23 dates so far.

They could include the likes of Gavin Mitchell, who played Boabby the barman at The Clansman pub, Sanjeev Kohli, who played shopkeeper Navid, Shamshad Akhtar, who played his on-screen wife Meena, and Stevie, who played the bookmaker Stevie.

It is even hoped the show's creators and lead actors, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will be lured back on stage, despite bowing out from Still Game last year with a farewell live show at the Hydro in Glasgow.

However Still Gaun has not been officially endorsed by Kiernan and Hemphill or BBC Scotland, and the flyers for the new live show make no mention of Still Game.

The trio have admitted they were blown away at the demand for tickets for the new live show without any pre-publicity.They are already hoping to take Still Gaun to Ireland, into Europe and further afield in future years if there if demand keeps up from Still Game fans around the world.

Riley said: "We sat down on Hogmanay to have a blether. We thought it would be a really good night out for folk.

"One of the big selling points of the show is that we are taking it to the fans.

"These kind of 'an evening with' shows are really popular nowadays.

Cox said: "It was a big day out for people to come to see us at the Hydro. People came from all over the place to see us so we thought it would be nice to take this show to them.

"Demand has been non-stop from the fans, even when the show was off the telly."

However asked whether there was any prospect of the Isa, Winston and Tam getting their own spin-off show, McCarry admitted: "We're not allowed to do any of that stuff."