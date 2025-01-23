Stephen "Sharpie" Sharp: Scottish Comedian Looking for Laughs

Sharpie (42), a Glasgow native and comedy dynamo, has spent years honing his craft. Trained in improv, clowning, sketch comedy, and stand-up, he’s a force to be reckoned with on stage. But instead of the usual one-liners and punchlines, he’s created something entirely new – a dating show that’s guaranteed to have you in stitches and maybe even feeling a few sparks fly.

If you’re tired of the same old dating apps and looking for something that’s equal parts romance and riotous comedy, then meet Stephen "Sharpie" Sharp. He’s the quick-witted host behind Looking for Laughs, the show that’s shaking up the dating scene by blending improv comedy with blind dates in a way you’ve never seen before.

So, what makes Looking for Laughs so different? Picture this: Two blindfolded singles meet for the first time on stage. No actors, no scripts—just raw, genuine connection. The moment those blindfolds come off, the audience gets a front-row seat to the first moments of what could be a love story... or a comedy sketch gone hilariously wrong. Either way, it’s pure gold.

“It’s all about the unexpected,” Sharpie says with a grin. “You never know what’s going to happen—whether they’ll hit it off or totally bomb. But what you can count on is laughter, and that’s what makes it fun. It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s hilarious.”

But it doesn’t stop there. After the initial date, the comedy crew steps in, creating improvised sketches based on the couple’s date. These sketches are light-hearted and fun, never poking fun at the couple but always keeping the audience laughing. And in a nice little twist, the audience gets to play along. During the interval, they can write down their most absurd questions for the couple, which are read out in the second half for some unscripted, off-the-cuff answers.

“We keep it playful and inclusive. No one’s ever made to feel uncomfortable. It’s all about the banter, laughter, and celebrating that everyone’s perfect just the way they are,” Sharpie explains.

Sharpie’s ultimate dream? To take Looking for Laughs beyond the stage and turn it into a TV show that can be broadcast to the UK and beyond. “Imagine it as a reality dating show, minus the drama, plus a whole lot of laughs. That’s the dream.”

And speaking of dreams, Sharpie is very much living his and he’s never been more excited about where his show is headed. What started as a humble comedy gig has now become a sell-out sensation, with packed houses and loyal fans.

“Honestly, I can’t believe how far it’s come. But I’m loving every minute of it,” he says. “We’ve got such a great crowd, and the energy on stage is incredible. It’s like the show has a life of its own now.”

If you’re up for a dating show that’s more about laughs than love, Looking for Laughs is where you need to be. Whether you're in the audience or on stage, it’s a night you won’t forget. And who knows? Maybe the next couple you see on stage will be your new favourite comedy duo—or even a match made in heaven.

So, what’s Sharpie’s advice for anyone looking for love? “'If you’re trying to be someone that you not. You'll end up feeling like just another drop in the ocean. However, if you take the risk and be your real weird imperfect self! Someone out there just might realise you are the ocean in a single drop. You're perfect just the way you are”.

Catch Looking for Laughs live as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival at Blackfriars, March 22 and 29.