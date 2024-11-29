Stargyle Street makes Glasgow shine as Scotland’s destination city for Christmas

By Junior Contributor
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 15:12 BST
Starglye Street, located close to the St Enoch CentreStarglye Street, located close to the St Enoch Centre
Starglye Street, located close to the St Enoch Centre
Symbolising Glasgow as the North Star – and a must-visit destination for Christmas – this 80ft long immersive attraction stretches along one of the city’s busiest streets, bathing visitors in a canopy of shimmering lights.

Adding to the enchantment is a playful, interactive feature: a special activation button that triggers a stunning chasing light sequence representative of Santa’s sleigh taking off, sending LED lights racing along the tunnel accompanied by a delightful whooshing sound.

Perfect for families, Stargyle Street promises to be one of the most Instagrammable moments of the season.

Related topics:GlasgowScotlandInstagrammable
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice