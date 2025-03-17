St Mary’s Music School to stage spring concert

One of the UK’s leading music schools has announced details for a concert in Edinburgh later this month.

St Mary’s Music School, based in Edinburgh’s west end, will hold its Spring Concert on Wednesday, March 26.

For the first time, the concert at the nearby St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral will involve the school choir and the cathedral choir performing together.

The concert will feature Ein Deutsches Requiem by Brahms, performed in the composer’s own arrangement for piano four hands and conducted by the cathedral’s Director of Music, Duncan Ferguson.

St Mary's Music School, Edinburgh

The choirs of the cathedral and St Mary’s Music School will be joined by guest soloists Catriona Hewitson and Ross Ramgobin for this special performance.

“In a break from tradition, we are thrilled to welcome the director of music at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral to conduct Ein Deutches Requiem by Brahms,” said John Cameron, the director of music at St Mary’s Music School.

“It brings together the school choir, the choristers and the cathedral choirs in the magnificent surroundings of the cathedral for our Spring Concert 2025.”

St Mary’s Music School S6 extension pupil Calum Landon will be the organist for Suite in Sol Maggiore per Archi e Organo (Suite in G Major for Strings and Organ) by Ottorino Respighi.

St Mary's Music School choir

He said: “I am really looking forward to performing with the school’s string ensemble.

“It provides a unique experience as an organist and it is a long-term goal of mine to play in a group setting on organ because it is not very often that these pieces get performed, and the instruments work very well together.”

He added: “The piece’s challenge comes in the unusual way in which I can only see the string ensemble through a TV screen which is connected to a camera.”

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 26 at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral on Palmerston Place.