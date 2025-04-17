Spring into the holidays with Livingston Designer Outlet

Livingston Designer Outlet is inviting families to celebrate the Easter holidays with a week of interactive games, sweet surprises and meaningful fundraising in support of the Scottish SPCA. Until Saturday, April 19, guests can enjoy a host of Easter-themed activities, all taking place under the Grand Staircase.

Bunny Fun Fair

14-19 April, 11am – 3pm

Location: Grand Staircase

Livingston Designer Outlet

Families are welcome to step into the Bunny Fun Fair – an Easter Egg Hunt with a twist. Rather than a traditional trail, children can take part in a series of fairground-style games, each manned by friendly bunnies.

Activities include the Funny Bunny Races, Hoopla and Hook a Duck, offering plenty of chances to win sweet treats throughout the day. There will also be a giant cracked Easter Egg installation, perfect for a family photo opportunity.

SSPCA Easter Treasure Hunt – Supported by LINDT

18 – 19 April

Location: Grand Staircase

In support of Livingston Designer Outlet’s 2025 charity partner, the Scottish SPCA, families are invited to take part in a special treasure hunt to raise funds for animal welfare. For a £1 donation, children will be given a trail sheet and can search the outlet for hidden letters displayed in shop windows. Once they have completed the word puzzle, they can return their sheet in exchange for a chocolate bunny from LINDT. A non-chocolate option will also be available.

Alongside the treasure hunt, the Scottish SPCA will be on site with a range of engaging activity stations. These will include an Easter-themed tombola, games, merchandise, and information on pet rehoming, as well as helpful advice on caring for rabbits and other small animals.

Kylie Wilson, Marketing Manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “Easter is a brilliant time to bring families together and support the incredible work of local charities. We’re proud to be partnering with the Scottish SPCA and hope our guests enjoy the opportunity to take part in the fun while helping a cause that’s close to so many hearts.”

Livingston Designer Outlet is Scotland’s largest outlet shopping destination, offering over 80 brands, restaurants and cafés under one roof. This Easter, it’s the perfect place for a full day out – with something to delight every member of the family.