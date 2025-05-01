Spotlighting some of the UK’s finest creatives at The Ideal Home Show Scotland

This year’s Ideal Home Show Scotland is gearing up to be one of the best yet, with over 40,000 visitors expected to attend Glasgow’s SEC from 23–26 May 2025. Among the highlights? The return of The Handmade Village – a curated pop-up celebrating the UK’s finest independent makers and creatives.

Hosted by I Do Handmade, The Handmade Village offers a unique space for small businesses to showcase their work at a national show — without the usual high barriers to entry. The concept, founded by Becky, was created to make premium opportunities like these more flexible and accessible for small product-based businesses around the UK.

Featuring over 40 talented handmade brands, the village has been thoughtfully curated to ensure there’s something for every visitor — from hand-poured candles to personalised stationery, to artisan jewellery and botanical skincare. A few of the makers you’ll meet include:

Highland Fairy Doors – Enchanting handmade wooden cottages, the perfect whimsical addition to any space.

The Handmade Village

SimplyN – Beautifully handcrafted jewellery with meaning, offering personalisation on the day.

Bathe Botanicals – Skin-loving botanical bath and body products made with the finest natural butters oils.

Becky, founder of I Do Handmade, shares:

“We know how challenging it can be for small businesses to access opportunities like this. The Handmade Village gives visitors a broader range of thoughtful, handmade gifting options, while offering makers the chance to test the waters of large-scale retail events — even just for one day.”

The SEC, home of The Ideal Home Show Scotland

Also available at The Handmade Village, visitors can get creative themselves too, with Craft and Create who will be hosting hands-on workshops throughout the show. From candle painting to vision board making, there's something for everyone. (Please note: A separate workshop ticket is required alongside your show entry ticket.)

Event Details

23–26 May 2025 | 10am–5pm daily | SEC Glasgow | The Handmade Village – Stall B54