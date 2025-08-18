Specsavers puts Hannah Morton in the frame for her first solo show at the Edinburgh Fringe

With the Edinburgh Fringe Festival now in full swing, Specsavers welcomed up-and-coming comedian Hannah Morton into its Nicolson Street store to help get her stage-ready for her debut run of stand-up shows.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah, who is performing her debut solo show ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ with Gilded Balloon until August 24, visited her local Specsavers store in Edinburgh to get an eye test to ensure her vision was in tip top condition.

Proving that clear vision is just as important as punchlines, the 31-year-old – who sold out her Glasgow International Comedy Festival show in March – is returning to the Fringe, with this year’s show promising to provide all the laughs, prizes and interactive games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers optometrist and store director, Jennifer Ballantyne carried out a comprehensive eye test to assess Hannah’s vision and overall eye health. She also opted for an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)scan which allows optoms to take a 3D image of the back of the eye, helping spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

Hannah got to try out a variety of different glasses available exclusively at Specsavers.

Hannah says: "I’ve worn glasses since 2012 therefore visiting Specsavers was just part of my pre-gig prep, I couldn’t imagine anything worse than not being able to see the front row of the audience and their reactions.

"Performing at the Fringe is a career highlight for me and I’m really excited to be bringing new material to the Festival which I’m hoping audiences will love.

"It’s great to see Specsavers supporting Scottish talent in the comedy world, I love my new glasses but also feel much better knowing I’ve had my eyes tested and don’t need to worry for another two years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Ballantyne, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Edinburgh Nicolson Street, says: "We are incredibly proud to support Hannah, one of Scotland’s upcoming, and very talented comedians as she takes to the stage at the Fringe once again.

Hannah’s show ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth runs daily at 5pm until Sunday 24 August.

"It was a delight to have her in store; she was well looked after by the team who carried out an eye test and OCT scan before helping her pick out new frames for her run of shows – and she kept us all entertained!

"The Fringe is right on our doorstep which is why we believe it’s important for brands such as Specsavers to support local talent during large cultural events like the Festival."