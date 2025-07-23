Sparking joy: artist Blythe Scott marks homecoming with new Edinburgh exhibition

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition of work from Blythe Scott, a Scottish contemporary artist with a large following both at home and around the world.

Joy opens in Morningside Gallery on Saturday, August 2, and includes 36 new paintings from the Borders-based artist, marking her second solo exhibition with the Edinburgh gallery, and the first since she moved back to Scotland from Canada.

This is an exhibition that reveals Blythe’s sense of joy at returning to her home country and her excitement seeing all of the places that have inspired her over the years, this time with new eyes.

Harmonious layers of merging colour, abstraction, inventive embellishments and intuitive mark making characterise the works in this collection, which range from large scale paintings of Edinburgh skylines and East Neuk villages to smaller quirky Edinburgh buses, jaunty harbours and mesmerising dreamscapes.

Artist Blythe Scott returns to Morningside Gallery for a new solo exhibition this August.

The artist describes her paintings in this exhibition as having been inspired by joy, made with joy and with the intention of creating joy. The gallery will be full of the colour, texture and unapologetic playfulness that Blythe’s work embraces, and a real sense of the love she feels for Scotland’s cities, harbours and hills.

Blythe Scott said: “Since my return to Scotland, it has been such a pleasure to revisit and immerse myself in the cities I love. At the same time, I have been able to maintain a sense that I am looking with fresh eyes each time since my studio is based in the country. By delving briefly into city life and then retreating to my studio, I still hope to create a pleasing blend of fact and fiction.”

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to introduce our second solo exhibition of Blythe’s work and excited to welcome her back to the gallery. She is as energetic and as positive as her paintings - spending time with her always reminds me of how true to herself she is in her work.

"The delight and excitement she takes in her work is all conveyed honestly and authentically and this is reflected in her large following, with many clients returning again and again to connect with her approach to painting.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display 36 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.