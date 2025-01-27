Spain’s Got Talent finalist makes Celtic Connections debut

She's more often to be seen and heard busking around the streets of Scotland's capital city and is a familiar face throughout the Edinburgh Festival.

But now a van-living travelling troubadour who came within just a few votes of winning TV show Spain’s Got Talent will make her debut at Celtic Connections tomorrow (Tues) hoping Glasgow can offer a big breakthrough.

Laura Silverstone wowed judges in Spain with her singing and guitar playing including her trademark technique of lap chords, making it all the way through the live grand finals before narrowly missing out on the top prize.

Now she has secured a coveted slot at the Danny Kyle Open Stage hoping to make it through to Sunday’s festival showcase, and the chance to secure a spot in next year’s main line-up.

Laura Silverstone released her 'Heartwood' album last year

Laura, 28, who lives and works from her beloved campervan mostly in Edinburgh, released her latest album ‘Heartwood’ in July last year, is a regular feature at the Edinburgh Festival and recently played shows in London, San Francisco, and across Europe.

The Bilbao born songwriter said: “It’s really an honour for me to be performing at the Danny Kyle Open Stage and at the amazing Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, especially for such a special event that has helped launch the careers of so many great artists.

“I left home at 18 travelling through first England, and then I fell in love with Scotland as soon as I arrived here so many years ago, so to get a chance to be a part of this amazing celebration of Celtic culture is a dream come true.

“I’ve still to decide on my final set list but Glasgow is such a city of music lovers that I’ll be playing my original work, and I just hope they enjoy the show.

Laura Silverstone lives and writes in her beloved van 'Izaro'

“Last year was such a special one with the launch of my album ‘Heartwood’ working with the legend that is John Cornfield who has produced for the likes of Supergrass, Oasis and Ben Howard so was a big deal for me, and playing in Europe, the US and across the UK.

“I’ve been so lucky in the past, even getting to duet with Glen Hansard, so starting 2025 by playing Celtic Connections just couldn’t be more perfect.”

Laura, who began playing in the Basque Country, has amassed a huge following on social media sharing tales of her life living in her van ‘Izaro’ for the past eight years busking, gigging and connecting with people wherever the road takes her.

But she admitted: “I’ve been in Glasgow for the past few days practising and I have to admit even I was a little bit nervous when Storm Éowyn hit the city. I was getting rocked about a bit and had to reposition the van just to stay safe.

Laura Silverstone is a familiar sight performing in Edinburgh

“It was so amazing though to see how people coped, and how the music community around Celtic Connections came together to support each other. It’s just one of the many reasons that I love Scotland and music so very much.

“I just cannot wait to get out there to perform and let as many people as possible hear my music, because that’s who I am.”