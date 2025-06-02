Some Laugh podcast announces 'Summer Laugh' series of Scottish stand-up comedy specials

Scottish comedians Marc Jennings, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Rosco Mcclelland, Liam Withnail and Stuart McPherson will premiere stand-up comedy shows online this June and July as part of a weekly series called Summer Laugh, presented by the Some Laugh podcast.

The comedy shows were recorded live across Scotland in venues such as The Pavilion Theatre, The Stand Comedy Club, Blackfriars of Bell Street, and Monkey Barrel Comedy in Edinburgh, and will be available to stream free on the Some Laugh YouTube channel. The specials will go live every Sunday at 8pm, for five weeks, beginning on June 22.

Some Laugh Podcast host and producer Marc Jennings said: “It’s really exciting to be using the platform we’ve built through Some Laugh to showcase stand-up specials from some of the best comics living and working in Scotland.

"Traditionally it’s been television that has announced seasons of new sitcoms or comedy specials, so we thought why not do the same thing ourselves and try and recreate a bit of that water-cooler buzz? We live in an age now where comedians are releasing specials all the time, but it can be easy for them to be lost in the fray.

"We’d produced our shows separately – but by packaging these shows together, it gives people who’re fans of the podcast, or Scottish comedy in general, a one-stop-shop where they’ll find a new special in the same place every Sunday throughout the summer.”

Glaswegian comedian Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, whose show Scary Times will be the first special released in the Summer Laugh season added: “Collectively we’ve spent over £15,000 of our own money to self-finance these tapings. We’re really proud of them, and just want to get as many eyes on them as possible. Not just that, but I think it’s cool that for five Sundays in a row, there’s new good Scottish comedy available for free during a cost of living crisis,”

The Summer Laugh Season at youtube.com/@somelaugh will include:

8pm Sunday, June 22 - Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Scary Times

From left to right: Marc Jennings, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Rosco Mcclelland, Liam Withnail and Stuart McPherson

Recorded in Glasgow at the Pavilion Theatre as part of a sell-out U.K. tour in front of more than 1,200 people, and was directed by John McCormack, who has directed stand-up shows by Kevin Bridges, Michael Mcintyre and Jon Richardson. This is the follow up to his 2024 comedy special Oh No, released on the 800 Pound Gorilla Media label.

8pm Sunday, June 29 - Marc Jennings: Crowd/Marc

A crowd -work special from the former Scottish Comedian of The Year and Some Laugh host. The third of Marc’s specials to be released on the Some Laugh channel, following his hugely successful Original Sound show recorded at the sold-out King’s Theatre and Away From Here (Live in Edinburgh).

8pm Sunday, July 6 - Liam Withnail: Live at Monkey Barrel

Debut comedy special from Dagenham-born Edinburgh-based comedian Liam Withnail, one of the best-reviewed stand-ups of 2023.

8pm Sunday, July 13 - Rosco Mcclelland: Slug Nudger

The Blantyre native who recently won the Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow Comedy Festival as well as Best International Act at the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

8pm Sunday, July 29 - Stuart McPherson: Horse

Fifer, stand-up comedian, co-host of the Some Laugh podcast and winner of Best Newcomer at the Scottish Comedy Awards as well as star of BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad, Stuart McPherson concludes the series.

All five comedians are performing at Monkey Barrel Comedy for the duration of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.