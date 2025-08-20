Sky Portrait Artist of the Year star joins line-up at The Briggait Summer Market

Visitors to the Summer Artists & Makers Market at The Briggait on 22 August will have the chance to meet and purchase work from Lizzie Little, one of Scotland’s most exciting emerging artists.

A graduate of the Glasgow School of Art (Painting & Printmaking, 2021), Lizzie has quickly built a reputation for her distinctive drawing-based practice, which developed during lockdown. “During COVID, drawing was a really accessible, easy way of creating work very instantly… it’s something I feel less pressure about compared to painting, and I’ve really developed it in terms of a style and approach over the past few years,” she explains.

Her practice combines drawing and printmaking, with prints that carry “quite a lot of an etching quality” and translate beautifully into editions that can be enjoyed in everyday spaces. Lizzie is passionate about making her art available to all: “A big part of my ethos as an artist is championing the idea that art should be accessible to everyone. Prints can be more affordable than one-off originals, and it means I can reach a wider audience who can have a piece of my artwork within their homes.”

Her subjects range from still life drawings in graphite and watercolour pencil to dynamic life drawings and portraits. “The domesticity of my still life pieces works really nicely in people’s homes, while the life drawing prints capture a quickness and movement that I really like,” she says.

Lizzie’s profile has grown steadily: she appeared onSky’s Portrait Artist of the Year 2024 (Series 11), where she was tasked with drawing world-renowned musician and producer Baaba Maal. “It was something really, really different from what I’d done before - not being in the studio where your work is kind of hidden, but instead creating live in front of an audience and cameras. It pushed me in such an exciting way,” she recalls.

For her, the Wasps market is about more than sales - it’s about connecting:

“What I’m really excited about with the market is having those interactions - getting live feedback, meeting people who are visiting other traders, and just reaching a wider audience. It’s such a great opportunity to share my work in full display and see how people connect with it.”

Lizzie is one of 70 artists and makers bringing their work to this year’s market, promising a vibrant celebration of creativity at The Briggait.

Event Info:

The Briggait, Clyde Street Entrance, Glasgow

Friday 22 August (5pm–9pm)

Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 August (11am–5pm)