From off-piste favourites to budget gems, Maison Sport has created an expert-curated list to help travellers find their perfect winter ski destination

Maison Sport, the leading online booking platform connecting skiers and snowboarders with top-rated instructors, has unveiled its definitive list of the Best Ski Resorts in Europe for Winter 2025/26 - highlighting destinations across France, Switzerland, and Austria that cater to every type of skier, created by Maison Sport’s own expert instructors.

For families, Morzine is a go-to resort. With a car-free village centre, an easy transfer from Geneva and a range of family-friendly facilities - from sledging areas to swimming pools - it combines Alpine charm with accessibility. Morzine also offers direct access to the expansive Portes du Soleil ski area, making it a practical choice for families with mixed skiing abilities.

Les Arcs earns the top spot for beginners amongst Maison Sport instructors, thanks to its wide, gentle pistes and purpose-built design. Most accommodation is ski-in/ski-out and each of the resort’s four areas has dedicated beginner zones, ensuring easy progression. Lift pass options are also beginner-friendly, including access to nursery slopes without needing a full pass.

Skiing Hotspots You Can’t Miss: Maison Sport Reveals Europe’s Top Resorts for 2025/26

When it comes to off-piste terrain, Chamonix is a stand-out resort. Sat at the base of Mont Blanc, it offers legendary descents like the Vallée Blanche and vast terrain for confident skiers. Its varied backcountry options and challenging steeps attract experienced skiers from around the world.

Travellers on a budget should look to Le Grand Bornand, a lesser-known gem that blends traditional Alpine charm with affordability. Lift passes are among the cheapest in the Alps from €45 per day, and the resort’s connection to the wider Aravis ski area means great value doesn’t mean compromising on variety or terrain.

Val Thorens, the highest resort in Europe, is the clear winner for snow reliability. Located at 2,300m and part of the expansive Three Valleys ski area, it boasts consistent snow cover and a season that typically stretches from late November into May. Most ski runs lie above 2,000m, ensuring excellent conditions throughout the winter.

For those who ski hard and party harder, St. Anton in Austria is the undisputed après ski capital. Legendary slope-side venues like MooserWirt and Krazy Kanguruh are staples of the scene, while the village also delivers high-altitude terrain and a traditional Alpine atmosphere.

Freestyle skiers and snowboarders will find their home in Laax, Switzerland. Renowned for its snow parks and annual freestyle competitions, Laax caters to all ability levels and offers one of the best freestyle terrain in Europe, making it the perfect choice for both pros and amateurs.

Advanced skiers will be drawn to Avoriaz, perched high above Morzine in the Portes du Soleil. Known for steep terrain and the infamous Swiss Wall - one of Europe’s most intimidating descents - Avoriaz offers access to over 600km of terrain, plenty to keep experienced skiers entertained.

If ski area size matters, Courchevel leads the way. As part of the Three Valleys, the world’s largest linked ski area, it offers an unmatched 600km of interconnected pistes. The resort also delivers on luxury, with premium accommodation, fine dining and impeccable infrastructure.

Finally, for travellers seeking luxury with mountain charm, Zermatt offers the full package. Framed by the iconic Matterhorn, this car-free Swiss resort combines breathtaking scenery, designer boutiques, fine dining and five-star hotels with a generous 250km of pistes.

“This isn’t just any top 10 list - it’s built on local insights from expert instructors who ski and teach in these resorts every winter,” says Nick Robinson, CEO of Maison Sport. “Whether you’re planning your first trip or your tenth, we want every skier to feel confident in choosing the right resort - and the right instructor.

“Maison Sport offers a diverse range of professional instructors to suit every skier’s needs and preferences - including those who specialise in working with families, groups and skiers of all ages and abilities.”

All featured resorts offer direct access to independently rated instructors through Maison Sport, enabling visitors to personalise their lessons and make the most of their time on the mountain, no matter where they choose to go.