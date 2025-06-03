Sips & Sequins, a drag afternoon tea like no other at The Grahamston

This Pride Month, The Grahamston Bar & Restaurant at Radisson Blu Glasgow proudly presents Sips & Sequins, a fabulously flamboyant Drag Afternoon Tea experience that blends glamour, gourmet delights and show-stopping entertainment.

Taking place on Saturday 28 June, Sips & Sequins is set to dazzle afternoon tea lovers across the central belt. Hosted by RuJazzle and featuring performances from Scottish drag royalty Cherry West and the powerhouse Angel Beads, this one-of a kind event brings together the best of live entertainment and decadent dining in celebration of Pride.

Guests will be treated to a scrumptious unlimited afternoon tea crafted by The Grahamston’s talented Pastry Chef. The exclusive menu includes a refined selection of sweet and savoury delights, from dainty finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones to an array of irresistible pastries. Served with a perfectly paired pot of tea or glass of fizz, it’s the ultimate way to round off Pride month in style.

Laura MacDonald, People & Culture Manager at Radisson Blu Glasgow, commented: "This isn’t just afternoon tea, it’s a celebration of pride, individuality, and an extra hint of sparkle. At The Grahamston we’re proud to create experiences that bring people together in joyful, inclusive, and unforgettable ways."

To mark the occasion, The Grahamston is also unveiling a limited-edition Pride cocktail. The vibrant tropical blend features vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice. Layered expertly to create a striking rainbow-layered effect, Ru’s Rainbow cocktail – named in tribute to RuJazzle - is available throughout June and July for £8.

Tickets for Sips & Sequins are available at a cost of £40 per person, which includes unlimited afternoon tea, two drinks (a glass of fizz and a cocktail), a fabulous goody bag, and access to glitzy prize giveaways. Guests can also enjoy a glittering photo station to capture a moment with RuJazzle, Cherry West and Angel Beads.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sips-sequins-drag-afternoon-tea-tickets-1374353892489?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Celebrate unity, individuality, and inclusion at Sips & Sequins at Radisson Blu Glasgow, the most fabulous afternoon Glasgow has to offer.