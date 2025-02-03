Singing Kettle star attacks Creative Scotland over 'crazy' theatre funding decision

Singer Artie Trezise highlights value of ‘vital’ venue after decades of performances

Folk singer Artie Trezise still tours under the banner of The Singing Kettle. | Supplied

Creative Scotland has been condemned by the founder of Scotland's most popular children's entertainment group for pulling the plug on a long-running theatre company.

The Singing Kettle star Artie Trezise has praised Cumbernauld Theatre, which has warned its future has been put "at risk" by the Scottish Government agency, as a "vital" venue for Scottish culture.

The Singing Kettle star Artie Trezise. | Princes Square

He said Creative Scotland's treatment of the venue, which has described its annual subsidy of £266,000 as "essential", was "crazy and unfair".

The company, which has been in existence for more than 60 years, was the only arts organisation in Scotland to lose its long-term support from the Scottish Government's funding body - despite ministers pledging an additional £34 million for culture this year.

Mr Trezise said the closure of Cumbernauld Theatre would "cut off" a long-standing route into the Scottish arts and entertainment industry. He suggested Creative Scotland's decision would mean people in Cumbernauld having to drive to a city to get a "cultural hit".

Of the 251 organisations Creative Scotland has confirmed long-term funding deals for in its £60m programme, 141 organisations have secured three-year deals for the first time.

Another 13 organisations are to share in a further £3.2m "development fund" aimed at allowing them to secure long-term funding from 2026/27.

However, Cumbernauld Theatre has warned it has been left facing administration less than four years after moving into a new multi-million pound building after its application was completely rejected at the final decision.

Creative Scotland has suggested Cumbernauld Theatre's application did not meet its criteria for long-term funding.

Cumbernauld Theatre moved into a new building less than four years ago. | Supplied

The Scottish Government has revealed long-term funding was offered to all applicants that met Creative Scotland's criteria, and highlighted how specialist advice and financial support was being offered to the organisations invited to join the previously unannounced "development stream".

Among those offered lifelines are the Traverse Theatre, the Scottish Poetry Library, the Hidden Door festival and the Hebrides Ensemble, all of which are based in Edinburgh.

Mr Trezise, who emerged from the 1970s folk music scene in Scotland, founded The Singing Kettle with Cilla Fisher in 1982. The group went on to huge success with live tours, TV appearances, and video and DVD releases.

Although they officially wound the group up ten years ago, Mr Trezise has gone on to make a live comeback and is still touring with a solo show.

Mr Trezise said: "Cumbernauld Theatre has been a vital part of my creative life over decades. I first played there when it was merely a converted cottage, when it then became a venue where connection with the audience was so intense you couldn't help go ‘off script’ and talk to individual members.

"On my last visit only a few months ago, the professional and caring attitude of the staff has been the common factor. The culture that existed when I first came as a young performer has been retained and indeed flourished.

"It's vital that venues like Cumbernauld Theatre exist in our small country. Venues and theatre companies can take young ideas, nurture them and bring them to an audience.

“Throughout my career, I've met technical staff, front-of-house members and performers who have cut their teeth in Cumbernauld Theatre. Please don't cut off that route to a career that so many have followed.