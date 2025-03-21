Singer Kris James in talks for Eurovision 2026

Scots Scouse singer Kris James is in discussions to write a song for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris, 35, who shares the same publishing company as Scots singer Lulu and recently supported her on her Farewell tour which played Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, revealed to The Scotsman that he is currently in talks about performing for next year’s contest.

The Scots Scouse singer, whose grandfather Patrick McDermott is from Scotland, says he was brought up with lots of traditions and even now loves going to Burns nights around the world to keep up with his family celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris turned down the chance to sing during the Eurovision Song contest three years ago due to other touring commitments.

Singer Kris James recently appeared at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and is now in talks for Eurovision 2026

Last month he released his new single I Wanna Know, a song about searching for love in a world that never slows down.

Now, having returned to the UK, and Liverpool where he spent a large part of his childhood, Kris is keen to get stuck into his forthcoming album.

He said: “I got asked to do Eurovision a few years ago by Hugh Goldsmith who used to manage a boyband I was in and was also behind Blue and Atomic Kitten at EMI, but I couldn’t do it then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d loved to have played my home city of Liverpool last year. That would have been a dream come true too. Of course I’d love to represent the UK but I’m German and Dutch on one side and Scottish on the other, with some Irish thrown in too, so I could represent a few countries. I’m very fortunate to have a mixed heritage and my Celtic side is so important to me. I love coming back to Scotland whenever I can because the food and drink in Edinburgh and Glasgow is just so good. When I played the Usher Hall in Edinburgh with Lulu it was a dream come true and it made it even more special that some of my family members were in the audience. I love the architecture and history in Glasgow too. People are just so down of earth here.”

Scots Scouse singer Kris James regularly travels to Europe and Scotland and is in talks for Eurovision 2026.

“Now I’ve been asked to do Eurovision again, I’m definitely up for doing it and we are having chats about it now. I’d bring lots of sparkle and currently the world needs a strong message. I’d love to sing one of my songs like Hold On because it’s essentially saying ‘let’s not forget what we are here for’. It’s really about saying we are already good enough and we need to stay together. It’s a message of peace.”

Kris said: “The vibe is just so great and people have helped me here over the years and I will always remember that.”