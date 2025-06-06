Shaken, Not Stirred: A Bond-Worthy Father’s Day at Kimpton Blythswood Square

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa is offering the perfect experience for Father’s Day with its monthly cinema club – this time with a sophisticated twist.

On Saturday 14th June, guests are invited to begin the evening with an expertly crafted whisky cocktail, setting the stage for a glamourous evening. Then, savour every sip during a guided tasting with The Macallan, featuring some of their finest single malt whiskies, while discovering the story and craftmanship behind each impeccable pour.

As the lights dim, settle into the hotel’s boutique, 44-seat cinema for the sleek and suspenseful classic James Bond film Goldfinger (1964) - where espionage and elegance blend seamlessly.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: "This perfect partnership between The Macallan and the Kimpton Blythswood Square cinema club is a wonderful way to celebrate the father figure in your life, and make them feel as suave as Mr Bond.

The cinema club is in partnership with The Macallan

“From an exclusive drinks experience to the thrill of a classic film like Goldfinger, this experience is sure to be a hit amongst whisky fans and film fanatics alike.