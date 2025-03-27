Seven of the best Scottish restaurants to visit for Mother's Day

With Mother's Day fast approaching and people looking to show some love and appreciation, here are some restaurants to visit to mark the occasion

This Sunday, March 30, is Mother’s Day – and these restaurants across Scotland are making sure they offer something to make the day a little extra special. So if you are thinking of treating the special lady in your family to a meal out, be sure to take a look at what is on offer – and as tables are filling fast check with the restaurants that they still have space available.

EDINBURGH

Duck & Waffle

Mums deserve the best – so why not spoil yours? Join Duck & Waffle Edinburgh this Mother’s Day for a mouth-watering Brunch or Sunday Roast and they'll add some extra sparkle to the occasion! Every mum dining with us will enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbles, plus a few special surprises to make her day truly unforgettable.

Brunch available from 11am - 5pm, Sunday Roast served 11.30am - 4pm.

Visit: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/

The Broughton

The Broughton is everyone’s favourite local, situated on vibrant Broughton St, in the heart of Scotland’s Capital. Warm, cosy and welcoming and dedicated to delivering the finest food and drink in Edinburgh’s gastropub scene.

Enjoy Sunday Roast for Mothers Day with all the family - Roast Dry Aged Rump of Beef, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roast potatoes, glazed carrot, red wine gravy throughout Sunday from 12pm - late.

Visit: https://www.thebroughtonbar.com

Somewhere by Nico

When was the last time you and Mum travelled Somewhere truly new? This weekend head to Somewhere by Nico, an immersive cocktail and dinner destination where reality is expanded and mesmerising new worlds come to life through taste and sound. This Sunday only enjoy Three Dishes Each and a 'Latin American' Cocktail of Your Choice for £35pp. Somewhere will also keep you entertained during your experience with live music from Verde, who will be playing 2pm - 4pm in Edinburgh's West End.

Visit: https://somewherebynico.co.uk

GLASGOW

Valaria

Enjoy one of Valaria''s crafted savory brunch plates, made with fresh, local ingredients, and treat Mum to one of their artisan cakes or pastries to complete your meal. Come for the brunch, stay for the cake. Gift boxes also available for take away.

Brunch is served on Sunday 30 from 9am - 4pm and takeaway pasties and cakes open until 9pm.

Visit: https://valaria.co

Lychee Oriental

Winner of the “Best Chinese Restaurant in Scotland” award, Lychee Oriental offers the very best in Oriental cuisine, cocktails & wines, and is headed by award winning chef Jimmy Lee. Situated at 59 Mitchell Street in a recently refurbished listed building, it’s within easy walking distance from Buchanan Street.

Lychee offers a range of a’la carte sit-in and take-away menus including an exceptional gluten free menu for Mother's Day and is family friendly for a tasty cantonese feast. Open from 12pm - late for bookings and walk-ins.

Visit: https://www.lycheeoriental.co.uk

ST ANDREWS

The Seafood Ristorante

The team at The Seafood believe mothers hold a special place in our hearts and lives. To celebrate them, they partnered with Louis Roederer to create a menu honouring all the incredible mothers out there - serving the finest and freshest ingredients ensures a memorable dining experience.

Enjoy a two or three course lunch served between 12pm - 3.30pm on Sunday 30th March in the unique glass restaurant located over the beach at St Andrews Bay and sits just behind the world famous Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St Andrews.

Visit: https://www.theseafoodrestaurant.com

Hatch

Hatch is the perfect spot for all day dining within the heart of St Andrews. Open from 9am daily for all your breakfast, brunch and lunch favourites. Start the day with a brunch with Mum or enjoy afternoon tea in the fife coast in this uber cool and affordable chic cafe. They also have a stunning terrace to dine on and soak up the sun with a scone and glass of bubbles!