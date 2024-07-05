Seven Drunken Nights: The story of The Dubliners announces Scottish dates for 2025 tour

As part of its biggest and best ever tour, Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners, the world’s No.1 celebration of Ireland’s most iconic band, will play five dates across Scotland in March 2025, including The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr (11th), Perth Concert Hall (12th), The Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow (14th), The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen (15th) and Usher Hall in Edinburgh (16th).

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, including multiple shows in Dublin, where it all began for The Dubliners back in 1962, the 2025 UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will feature an all-new production, boasting the show’s most lavish set to-date.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with the legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the iconic venue where The Dubliners first began performing together - Seven Drunken Nights is a spectacular tale that celebrates Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style.

Steeped in song, story and revelry, this critically acclaimed production tells the incredible story of the group’s 50-years career, invoking the spirit of the great Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners is returning to Scotland in 2025

Renowned as the ultimate feel-good Irish show, Seven Drunken Nights is so much more than a celebration of The Dubliners. Driven by a hugely talented cast of outstanding musicians and singers, the show stars its charismatic writer and director Ged Graham, whose narration warmly guides the audience through stunning performances of so many of the group’s celebrated classics, including The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.

Now in its eighth year, the extensive UK tour of Seven Drunken Nights will begin in Newark on 1st March 2025 and end on 25th May in Clacton, and includes a date at Manchester’s Opera House on 17th March (St. Patrick’s Day) and the Dominion Theatre in London on 23rd March.

Recognised by fans of The Dubliners’ as one of the group’s biggest champions, Dublin-born Ged Graham said, “Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a real privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.”

In addition to glowing reviews, Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners. Ged said, “It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn’t know how they would react. But meeting Luke Kelly’s brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show. Likewise, Barney McKenna’s sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show.”

Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners live on stage

The 2025 tour of Seven Drunken Nights follows a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows around the world. Such success has been a life-changing experience for Ged, who said, “The music of The Dubliners was the soundtrack to me growing up in an Irish family. Every Sunday my Dad would put on his Dubliners records and our home would be filled with this incredible sound. For me every night on stage is like stepping back to my childhood and being eleven years old again. It’s genuinely a labour of love and, as a fan of The Dubliners, it’s the greatest privilege.”