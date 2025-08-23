The Fringe Society met with deputy first minister Kate Forbes

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “lack of communication” between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society and venues at the festival is a “serious failure”, the head of Assembly has warned.

William Burdett-Coutts said the Fringe Society represents itself as “the Fringe” at talks with the Scottish Government and other authorities, but claimed it does not make the case for stakeholders in the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assembly, along with Gilded Balloon and other venues, has called for a seat at the table at talks relating to festival issues, such as in festivals working groups including Festivals Edinburgh and the Scottish Government’s Strategic Partnership for Scotland's Festivals. Currently, they are represented by the Fringe Society.

Mr Burdett-Coutts’ comments come as it emerged the Fringe Society met Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to discuss how business can play a stronger role in reaping the economic benefits of the Edinburgh Festivals.

The meeting, which was also attended by business leaders, data industry representatives and diplomats, also explored whether the Fringe’s ongoing digital and data transformation could bring new business opportunities.

Mr Burdett-Coutts said: “The lack of communication between the Fringe Society and Fringe venues is a serious failure. The people that make the Fringe happen deserve a voice at the table that clearly presents their point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assembly Festival George Square. Assembly is one of the biggest venue operators at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: William Burdett-Coutts

“For the most part, from reported comments, it seems that the Fringe Society represents itself as “the Fringe”, and makes the case for its own concerns but not for those of its major stakeholders. If they are to advocate then they need bring us with them and to return to their original purpose which is to support those risk takers that make up ‘the Fringe’.”

Katy Koren, artistic director of Gilded Balloon, said: "A problem we've been trying to resolve is the council and government having a closer relationship with us, the bigger venues, and especially ones that are here all year round.

“We need to have the council and the Scottish Government and all of the people that need to be at the table together."

Venues have warned of issues surrounding infrastructure and the rising cost of accommodation which have affected the Fringe this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Forbes said: “As the largest performing arts festival in the world, the Edinburgh Fringe is one of Scotland’s greatest cultural assets and a significant economic contributor to the country. In terms of tickets sold and attendees, it is on the scale of the FIFA World Cup but held every year and second only to the Olympics.”

The Scottish Government has made a direct investment to support the Fringe Society’s development of its data and digital infrastructure this year.

William Burdett-Coutts is artistic director of Assembly Festival, one of the biggest and longest-running Fringe operators.

Ms Forbes added: “While increased funding across the culture sector has provided greater long term stability, festivals continue to face challenges around transport, accommodation, connectivity and long term sustainability in areas like workforce planning and skills development.

“We are committed to working with festivals in Edinburgh and across Scotland through a strategic partnership to address these challenges and grasp the significant economic opportunities festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe brings to the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This meeting was a high level discussion with international representatives and businesses about how to maximise the economic opportunities of the Fringe.

“We are and we will continue to speak to venues and producers across the Fringe.”