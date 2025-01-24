Seaton House chef patron Roy Brett shares his perfect Burns Night dessert

As Scots prepare to salute the ‘Great chieftain o' the pudding-race' on Saturday evening, the Chef Patron at Scotland’s newest five-star hotel has shared a dessert recipe which pairs perfectly with your haggis, neeps and tatties.

Roy Brett is in the final stages of preparing to open his famed Ondine Oyster & Grill restaurant at Seaton House in St Andrews as the hotel gets set to welcome guests this March.

He has taken time out to share a recipe for a whisky treacle tart, a dish he describes as a lovely way to finish off your Burns Night Supper.

Roy’s secret tip is to use a sherry cask whisky, such as Tamdhu 12-year-old, as it will impart a nutty sweet finish which compliments the almonds & the golden syrup.

Roy Brett's Whisky Treacle Tart

You can make your tart two days in advance, and warm it in the oven as individual slices if and when your indulgent mood takes you.

Makes: 1 very good tart

For the short-crust pastry case:

Ingredients

240g plain flour

110g diced butter

60g caster sugar

2 eggs

Method

Sift the flour into a mixing bowl, add the pieces of chilled butter and sugar as normal. Work the mixture together until it becomes a crumble consistency. At this point add the whisky slowly as the mix comes together into a ball-like shape. Leave to rest for an hour and cut into 4 equal portions. Flour the work surface and roll out the mixture until smooth.

For the filling:

Ingredients

100g Panko Breadcrumbs

100g Ground Almonds

500g Golden Syrup

100ML Sherry Cask Whisky

200g Double Cream

2 Eggs

Zest of 1 lemon

Method

Using a mixing bowl, mix together (with a wooden spoon or food processor) the filling ingredients until just combinedRefrigerate the filling mix overnight before using to allow mixture to come togetherRoll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and line out whichever mould you choose for your tartChill for 30 minutesBake the pastry case blind by placing greaseproof paper and dried beans into the case to keep the shapeBake at 145 degrees for 10 minutes before removing the beans, brush with a little egg wash at this point and bake for a further 5-6 minutes (until golden brown)Pour mixture into warm, blind-baked pastry case (leaving about 1cm space below rim of tart)Bake at 150C on top shelf for about 50 minutesTo serve, we prefer the Cornish way with a good dollop of clotted cream