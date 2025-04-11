Screen-free adventures for kids this Easter

School Easter holidays are the perfect time to enjoy fun-filled days out with the kids—and there’s no shortage of activities to keep all ages entertained, from chomping on chocolate to royal adventures, and of course, Easter egg hunts!

With new research from railcard.co.uk revealing that over half of children are looking forward to spending more time with their family this Easter break (52 per cent), National Rail has pulled together this handy guide of 10 egg-cellent activities from www.daysoutguide.co.uk that the whole family can enjoy, for less!

Families can take advantage of big savings when they travel by train with Days Out Guide, including 2FOR1 and ⅓ OFF deals at top attractions in and around Great Britain.

Plus, with a Family & Friends Railcard, you can also access ⅓ off most rail fares for up to four adults, and 60% off for kids when travelling together, making access to some of these incredible attractions simpler and more budget-friendly this Easter holidays. Savings too good to miss!

Some key attractions in Scotland include Easter Egg Hunts across Aberdour Castle, Dumbarton Castle, Elgin Cathedral, Huntly Castle, Linlithgow Palace, and Stirling Castle.

1. Indulge in a chocolate wonderland at Cadbury World

What is it? Discover the magic of Cadbury World with a fun-filled day of chocolatey adventures! Learn how your favourite treats are made, watch expert chocolatiers at work, and even create your own sweet pot of warm, melted Dairy Milk chocolate.

Where is it? Linden Road, Bournvile, Birmingham, B30 2LU

Nearest train station: Bournville

Days Out Guide offer: Get ⅓ OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/cadbury-world

2. Go on an Easter Egg Hunt

What is it? This Easter weekend join Historic Environment Scotland at sites across Scotland. Younger children and their families can enjoy fun challenges as they follow the bird-themed clues to uncover a feathery mystery as the birds gather to celebrate their annual spring party.

Where is it? Aberdour Castle, Dumbarton Castle, Elgin Cathedral, Huntly Castle, Linlithgow Palace, and Stirling Castle

Nearest train stations: Aberdour, Dumbarton East, Elgin, Huntly, Linlithgow, Stirling

Days Out Guide offer: Get 25% OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

3. Meet the animals at Chessington World of Adventures

What is it? Combine a zoo, theme park, and safari in one action-packed day at Chessington World of Adventures. Spot majestic lions, cheeky monkeys, and even ride a rollercoaster or two. Don’t miss their Easter activities and character meet-and-greets.

Where is it? Chessington World of Adventures,Leatherhead Road, Surrey, KT9 2NE

Nearest train station: Chessington South

Days Out Guide offer: save ⅓ OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/chessington-world-of-adventures-resort

4. Be a Princess (or Knight!) for the day at Warwick Castle

What is it? Live out a fairytale at Warwick Castle, where your little ones can dress up as royalty and step back in time. Explore the castle towers, meet medieval characters, and enjoy jousting shows, falconry, and—of course—a grand Easter hunt across the grounds

Where is it? Warwick Castle, Warwick, Warwickshire, CV34 6AH

Nearest train station: Warwick

Days Out Guide offer: save ⅓ OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/warwick-castle

5. Score big with an Easter stadium tour at Tottenham Hotspur

What is it? Football fans will love the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Easter Egg Hunt. Go behind the scenes on a stadium tour, walk in the footsteps of legends, and hunt for hidden Easter eggs along the way. It's a dream day out for footie-loving families.

Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 782 High Rd, Tottenham, London, N17 0BX

Nearest train station: White Hart Lane

Days Out Guide offer: Get 2FOR1 on tickets when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/tottenham-hotspur-fc-stadium-tour

6. All aboard at the London Transport Museum

What is it? Discover the magic of travel at the London Transport Museum. Kids can hop aboard historic buses and trains, play in the All-Aboard play zone, and join in on Easter crafts and storytelling.

Where is it? Covent Garden, Piazza, London, WC2E 7BB

Nearest train station: London Charing Cross

Days Out Guide offer: Get 2FOR1 on tickets when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/london-transport-museum

7. Ride a Rollercoaster at Thorpe Park

What is it? Step into the home of ‘Feel-Good Thrills’ at Thorpe Park, one of Britain’s most thrilling theme parks! From junior coasters to hair-raising drops, there's something for every age and bravery level.

Where is it? Thorpe Park, Staines Road, Chertsey, Surrey, KT16 8PN

Nearest train station: Staines

Days Out Guide offer: Save ⅓ OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

More Information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/thorpe-park

8. Dive into an underwater world and meet sea creatures at SEA LIFE

What is it? From sharks and stingrays to clownfish and jellyfish, there's a magical underwater world waiting to be discovered. SEA LIFE centres across Britain are perfect for little marine biologists who want to explore all the sea has to offer.

Where is it? SEA LIFE Blackpool, SEA LIFE Brighton, SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth, SEA LIFE Loch Lomond Aquarium, SEA LIFE London, SEA LIFE Manchester, SEA LIFE Scarborough, and SEA LIFE Weymouth Adventure Park

Nearest stations: Blackpool North, Brighton (East Sussex), Great Yarmouth, Balloch, London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly, Scarborough, Weymouth

Days Out Guide offer: save ⅓ OFF ticket admission when you travel by train

9. Step back in time at Bluebell Railway

What is it? Take a nostalgic journey through the Sussex countryside on the beautifully restored Bluebell Railway. Come and meet friendly railway staff in period clothing, visit the fascinating museum exhibition and see original working signal boxes.

Where is it? East Grinstead Station, Railway Approach, West Sussex, RH19 1SP

Nearest station: East Grinstead

Days Out Guide offer: Get 2FOR1 on tickets when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/bluebell-railway

10. Springtime Picnic at Bletchley Park

What is it? Breathe in that fresh spring air with a good old-fashioned picnic at Bletchley Park Once the top-secret home of the World War Two Codebreakers, Bletchley Park is now a vibrant heritage attraction, open daily to visitors.

Where is it? The Mansion, Bletchley Park, Sherwood Drive, Milton Keynes, MK3 6EB

Nearest train station: Bletchley

National Railway offer: Get 2FOR1 on tickets when you travel by train

More information: https://www.daysoutguide.co.uk/bletchley-park

7.4 million Railcard customers saved an estimated £1.3bn across almost 300 million journeys last year - saving themselves an average of £188 a year* – savings too good to miss!

To help families save up to a third off their rail travel and discover egg-citing days out for less, visit railcard.co.uk/familydaysout