Scottish tourism chiefs admit pursuing more visitors in 'an age of overtourism' is unsustainable

A reboot of how Scotland is promoted around the world will see a new focus on eco-friendly holidays and solo travellers as part of shift away from constant pursuing more visitors.

National tourism agency VisitScotland is expecting the visitors of the future to increasingly make decisions on destinations based on their "green credentials."

VisitScotland is expected to focus more on eco-friendly trips and breaks for solo travellers in the future.

It is also warning that "pursuing more visitors in an age of "overtourism" is unsustainable,and signalling that the needs of visitors will need to be properly balanced with those of local residents and the environment in future.

New research has been published today to coincide with the staging of a sustainable tourism summit in the city, which Prince Harry is hosting, less than a year after Edinburgh was named one of the world's worst-affected overtourism hotspots, alongside Rome, Barcelona, Venice and Amsterdam.

There have also been overtourism issues reported around the route of the North Coast 500 in the Highlands, as well as at locations linked to the hit TV show Outlander.

Experts at the government-funded body say the modern-day traveller will increasingly be looking for "smart ways" to reduce their own carbon footprint while they are on holiday.

Rail travel is expected to be increasingly seen as "a fashionable and responsible tourism experience", while VisitScotland expects some younger travellers to be looking offset the impact of their trip by volunteering while they are on holiday.

VisitScotland is also expected to target the growing numbers of "lone wanders" of all ages, to reflect the growth of single households and that fact younger generations are increasingly "delaying or eschewing co-habiting relationships to focus on careers, personal development and solo travel."

Promotional campaigns will be geared towards people who are "embracing single life in a positive affirmation of their individuality."

The new research on industry trends for the new decade was published today by VisitScotland to coincide with the staging of a sustainable tourism summit which is Prince Harry is hosting in Edinburgh.

The research states: "Concern over natural resources, climate change and the natural environment has pushed its way to the forefront of many consumers' minds.

"Individuals are increasingly aware of their personal impact of their behaviours.

"This is increasingly having profound effects on consumerism, travel, food and work. Sustainability should present balance between protecting the natural environment, economic growth and retaining vibrant social communities and cultural identities."

The new research highlights a growing move towards "experiential tourism," with growing numbers of visitors looking for a holiday that will have "meaning, challenge, connection and impact," reflecting the growing trends for wellness and mindfulness breaks.

The VisitScotland report said businesses would need to recognise the impact and importance of single travellers.

"Often solo travellers substitute the desire for experiences to compensate for their lifestyle choice."

Chris Greenwood, senior insight manager at VisitScotland, said: "For tourism businesses in Scotland to remain competitive, it is important to be informed of the trends and drivers which will be influencing the behaviour of travellers now and in to the future.

“Visitors are continuing to seek an authentic experience but one which isn’t at the expense of the destination.

"This presents an exciting opportunity for Scottish tourism to develop a world-class experience that benefits both the visitor and the local community, whilst protecting the environment which attracts travellers in the first place."