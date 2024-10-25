Arts venue earmarked for demolition after 53 years

The arts charity behind a long-running Scottish theatre facing demolition has called for a replacement to be built on the same site - as plans to mothball and knock down the venue were described as a "devastating blow".

The Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh has been closed since March 2023 | Google Maps

The Brunton Theatre Trust wants a purpose-built arts centre to replace its 53-year-old home in the heart of Musselburgh after council officials recommended the building’s demolition due to its poor condition.

Drama, musical theatre, dance, music, comedy and children's shows have all been staged at the 300-capacity theatre since it opened.

Chairman Michael Stitt said there was a "critical need" to sustain public funding for the trust in the next few years to ensure shows could be staged elsewhere in East Lothian.

Graham Crammond and Wendy Seager appearing in a production of Sinbad at the Brunton Theatre. | Supplied

Repairing the existing building, which is also home to East Lothian Council offices, is believed to have been estimated at more than £40 million. The venue has been closed for the past 18 months since the discovery of potentially unsafe concrete in roofing areas.

The theatre is located within the council-managed Brunton Hall, one of East Lothian’s “common good” assets.

Scottish Opera, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the National Theatre of Scotland have all staged shows at the venue, which has played host to Billy Connolly, Robbie Coltrane, David Hayman, Barbara Dickson and James McAvoy.

Two refurbishments of the building were carried out in 1996-97 and 2010-11, while the Brunton Theatre Trust was created 30 years ago to take charge of programming.

Michael Stitt is chair of the Brunton Theatre Trust. | Supplied

However, the trust has been forced to use alternative venues, including Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church, in Musselburgh, and the Corn Exchange in Haddington, since the sudden closure of the theatre in March last year.

The local authority is recommending councillors approve the "mothballing" and demolition of the building as soon as possible due to its rapidly-declining condition.

It has suggested a business case for a "replacement" theatre could be explored under plans to look at “the most appropriate, sustainable and affordable way forward” for the site.

Mr Stit told The Scotsman: "We are extremely saddened that it has come to this. It's a pretty devastating blow in terms of losing our home.

"Looking to the future, we expect to have another home. This is not a crisis that we intend to waste. There is a real opportunity to build back better now.

"That's going to be very challenging, but we are up for the challenge. Will obviously need a whole group of agencies and partners to help us do that.

"We have not yet entered any formal discussions yet, because we really haven't known for sure what was going to happen with the building.

"We were quite shocked at the report into the state of the council-maintained buildings and various things which are wrong with it, which has led it to be condemned. I think it would be foolish to say that we can simply patch things up. We really can't.

"But I'm very disappointed at the length of time it has taken to get to this point and the lack of transparency from the council. The people of East Lothian deserve better."

The theatre building was funded from a £700,000 bequest from John D Brunton, the son of the founder of the former Brunton Wireworks in Musselburgh, for the specific purpose of creating a new community hall.

Mr Stitt said: "We will absolutely be looking to rebuild on that site. It is in a very good central location, with excellent public transport links and a well-established local audience. It's a very valuable part of Musselburgh's cultural life and the local economy. It is also common good land, so it cannot simply be sold off.