Scottish physicist to turn cosmic rays into music for Fringe performance

The muonophone turns cosmic rays into music

A physicist from the University of Glasgow has teamed up with an artist to turn cosmic rays into music for a series of performances during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Dr David Mahon has partnered with Lomond Campbell, an artist who makes music using self-built instruments, to create a unique instrument called the muonophone.

The muonophone builds on Dr Mahon’s research in the field of muography, which uses measurements of particles called muons to create detailed 3D pictures of the interiors of structures.

Muons are generated when cosmic rays from space collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and are showered across the planet’s surface. Devices called muon detectors can pick up the presence of muons as they pass harmlessly through materials.

The instrument, designed and hand-built by Mr Campbell, uses muon detectors to make music in a live setting. The instrument reacts in real time to the detection of muons to trigger pre-prepared sounds and visualisations. As the muonophone’s outputs are shaped by the cosmic rays, Campbell plays live keyboard parts to accompany the machine’s soundscapes.

The muonophone will be showcased during two events as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase in Edinburgh during the month of August.

Dr Mahon, of the University of Glasgow’s School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “I’ve been working on muon-related research at the University for more than 15 years now, finding new ways to harness cosmic rays to see inside objects.

“A University spinout company, called Lynkeos Technology, is now using muography to provide industry with detailed 3D images of the interiors of structures which are impossible to create using other methods.

“Working with Lomond to expand the scope of that research, generating sound alongside images while he plays along with cosmic rays, has been a fantastic experience. I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences engage with the Muonophone during the performances and the installation during the month of August.”

A week-long series of live performances called MŮO built around the audiovisual output of the muonophone and featuring a series of special guests will be held at the French Institute in Edinburgh from Friday 1 August.

Mr Campbell said: “When approached by The University of Glasgow to work with their muon detecting technology I jumped on it. There is a score being constantly written by the nuclear activity of the cosmos and with muon detectors we can listen in to that and then interpret it sonically and visually.

“I find that whole concept stirring and want MŮO to instil that same sense of wonder in people who come to experience the live performances and the installation. What began as an idea to make an instrument called The Muonophone, has grown into a fully immersive audiovisual experience called MŮO, thanks to support from Made In Scotland, Sonica Glasgow and The French Institute.”

Once the live performances end, visitors to the French Institute will be able to see the instrument for themselves at a MŮO installation running from from 8 to 25 August.

