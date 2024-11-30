Scottish musician who fought two-year battle with brain tumour honoured for album

The MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards ceremony has been held at the Inverness Leisure complex on Saturday night

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish musician who recently passed away at the age of just 31 after a two-year battle with a brain tumour has been honoured at one of Scotland's flagship music awards ceremonies.

Bodhrán player Eamonn Nugent was post-humously recognised for The Waiting Room, an album he released earlier this year to raise money for brain tumour charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellshill-born musician Eamonn Nugent passed away in October after a two-year battle with a brain tumour. | Supplied

Members of the Bellshill-born musician’s family collected the award on his behalf at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards ceremony at the Inverness Leisure complex on Saturday night.

Niteworks were honoured at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. Picture: Ryan Buchanan | Ryan Buchanan

Nugent first developed an interest in Scottish and Irish traditional music after attending weekly music classes at the St Patrick Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann group in Coatbridge, in Lanarkshire, as a young child.

Nugent, who studied orthoptics at Glasgow Caledonian University, became a well-known figure in the city's trad music scene.

Beth Malcolm was named Scots Singer of the Year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Picture: Alan Richardson

He lived latterly in Galway, in Ireland, where he met his future wife Sarah, whom he married in the summer. Nugent, who worked in Galway as a senior orthoptist, could regularly be found playing traditional music in the city’s pubs music venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musician, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2022, posted a number of videos on his Instagram account, discussing the impact it had had on his life and stressing the importance of getting symptoms checked out.

Skerryvore singer Alec Dalglish was named best composer at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Picture: Alan Peebles

Irish accordion star Sharon Shannon was among the musicians to pay tribute to Nugent, who died just two days after it was announced The Waiting Room would be in the running for best album at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

Shannon said: "Eammon was a lovely warm person and he was so loved by all his friends in Galway. He was a gorgeous person and a fantastic musician."

Emma MacLeod, from the Isle of Scalpay, has been named Scotland's Gaelic singer of the year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. | Supplied

Paying tribute to Nugent, Glasgow-based accordion player Paddy Callaghan said: "He floated the idea of releasing an album of music from tracks he had previously recorded and a few new ones and asked if I’d give my blessing to use a track he had recorded with me in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He recorded the new tracks in Galway and released the album The Waiting Room, with all proceeds being donated to two charities, Brain Tumour Research UK and Brain Tumour Ireland. The album was released in March and quickly sold out of all physical copies."

Other winners at the annual awards, which are also known as Na Trads, included the trailblazing Skye "folk-electronica" band Niteworks, whose albums and live shows had championed Gaelic song.

The group, who recently performed their final shows after 17 years together, were named best live act and were also honoured for services to the Gaelic language at the event.

Skipinnish were honoured at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards for a 25th anniversary show staged by the band at Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

Long-running folk-rock outfit Skipinnish picked up the event of the year prize for a 25th-anniversary show staged at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, and Eden Court, in Inverness, was named venue of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma MacLeod, a double Royal National Mòd gold medallist from the Isle of Scalpay, was named Gaelic singer of the year, while Perthshire singer-songwriter Beth Malcolm was crowned Scots singer of the year.