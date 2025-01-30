Hugo Burge spent his final decade turning Borders mansion house and estate into culture quarter

The late Hugo Burge at Marchmont House in the Borders with a sculpture made out of burnt oak. Photo: Colin Hattersley.

A major new culture fund to support artists, craft-makers, festivals, education projects and local communities has been set up in memory of an online travel pioneer who transformed an 18th century Scottish mansion house into an arts quarter in his final years.

Former online travel entrepreneur Hugo Burge died nearly two years ago after spending his last decade restoring Marchmont House, and converting a number of outbuildings and stable blocks in its grounds into studios and workshops.

The Hugo Burge Foundation, which was set up last year to "continue the incredible work" of the arts philanthropist, has announced an initial £300,000 programme of grants will be made available from the spring of this year.

Grants will be made available every year to honour his legacy, with the overall pot expected to be significantly increased by 2026.

The late Hugo Burge at Marchmont House, with his dog Finn. Photo: Colin Hattersley. | Colin Hattersley

Applicants will be able to apply from May for up to three years of funding from the foundation, which will launch a second round of grants in September.

Individual artists, writers and craft-makers will be able to apply for up to £5000 to fund an entire project.

Up to £15,000 will be made available for education projects, including schools workshops with artists, musicians and writers, trips to cultural venues and attractions, and buying materials.

A "creative communities" fund, which is intended to support festivals, community events and local arts organisations, will meet up to 70 per cent of costs for up to three years.

The late Hugo Burge at Marchmont House in the Borders.

Mr Burge, who was just 51 when he died in May 2023, was best known in the business world for leading the growth of the booking website Cheapflights and its takeover of the Danish platform Momondo, which was sold for around $550,000 in 2017.

He went on to focus on the transformation of Marchmont House, which became home to one of the UK's finest collections of sculptures, including work by Antony Gormley, Eduardo Paolozzi, William Turnbull, Frippy Jameson, Michelle de Bruin and David Nash.

Special events, exhibitions, talks, tours and workshops were instigated at the Marchmont Estate, which has been home to the A-listed mansion house since 1750.

Mr Burge instigated his own foundation in 2019 to support cultural projects and initiatives, including residencies for artists and writers at the Marchmont Estate, near Greenlaw, in Berwickshire.

Dr James Fox, creative director of the foundation, said: "It’s never been more difficult to be an artist or craftsperson. Schools and colleges are giving up on creative education, and sources of arts funding and sponsorship are disappearing all the time.

"Creativity is the lifeblood of our society. It has the power to transform lives and communities, and it's one of the few sectors in which this country really punches above its weight. We are dedicated to making sure it thrives.

Lucy Brown, the foundation's chief executive officer, said:: "We are only just getting started.