Singer Ellie Beaton is crowned Scotland's new traditional music star

Aberdeenshire-born singer wins title four years after reaching final

Ellie Beaton is the new BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year. | Alan Peebles/BBC

Singer Ellie Beaton has been crowned Scotland’s new traditional music star.

The 22-year-old was named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year in the 25th year of the contest.

Beaton, who was brought up in Aberdeenshire and now lives in Glasgow, triumphed at the event, which was staged on the final night of the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, four years after she reached the final of the competition.

She later became the youngest ever recipient of the coveted Scots Singer of the Year title at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards.

Beaton, who hails from the village of Rothienorman, was immersed in traditional music from a young age and has been inspired by celebrated folk singers like Jeanie Robertson and Lizzie Higgins.

Beaton, who studied classical singing at the Aberdeen City Music School and then the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, has been pursuing a career singing and teaching since graduating.

Speaking moments after she won the Radio Scotland award, Beaton said: "I had just moved to Glasgow when I first entered the competition.

"It was such a great way to immerse myself in the traditional music scene and get my name out there as I was actually doing a classical musical degree.

"I never thought that I would enter again. But after graduating I thought: 'Why not? I suppose I could give it a bash.' I really enjoyed it the first time. I'm really happy that I did enter again.

"I cried when my name was announced as the winner. I was just so delighted and shocked at the same time."

Beaton, who is planning to release her debut album this year, said she is heavily inspired by the various styles of singing which have emerged from Aberdeenshire.

She said: "Our whole culture in Aberdeenshire is entwined with Doric. If we lose that we lose the culture. It's very important.

"I blend different styles of folk music together to create my own sound.

"I hope to be an ambassador for folk music over the next year and do as many gigs as I possibly can."

Five other finalists - clarsach player Laura Penman, guitarist Miguel Giraeo, pianist Noah Scottish, accordionist Clelland Shand and fiddler Roo Geddes - also contested the final, which was broadcast live on both Radio Scotland and BBC ALBA.

The competition is open to all singers and musicians aged between 18 and 27 who have been living in Scotland for at least a year.

The prize includes a BBC recording session, an appearance on BBC Radio Scotland's "Travelling Folk" programme and a chance to perform at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards ceremony, which is broadcast on BBC Alba.

Winner the award has been a launchpad for a host of trad stars, including the musicians Anna Massie, Stuart Cassells, Ali Levack, Paddy Callaghan, Amy Laurenson, Eyn Rae and Mohsen Amini, as well as the singers Hannah Rarity, Claire Hastings and Robyn Stapleton.

Meanwhile Celtic Connections has revealed that this year's event attracted an overall audience of 110,000, despite a whole day of concerts and events being wiped out by Storm Eowyn on the festival's middle weekend.

Organisers said 125 sell-outs were recorded across the 300-strong programme, with an overall attendance of 110,000 despite being forced to postpone shows across the city after the red weather warning, matching the 2023 festival and just short of last year's overall audience.