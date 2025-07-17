Scottish comedian David Ingram is taking charge at Edinburgh homecoming

Award winning stand-up comedian David Ingram will be asking Edinburgh Festival Fringe audiences ‘who is the daddy?’ on his debut appearance. His autobiographical solo show, Carrot Top (Memoirs of a Gay) is a deeply personal, hilarious, and empowering journey through identity, confidence, and becoming the person you were always meant to be.

The show runs from 31st July – 24th August at 75a Laughing Horse at West Port Oracle – Flight Club, 8.45pm-9.45pm, as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Born in Paisley, David draws on his upbringing as a shy, red-haired child in small-town Scotland, all while coming of age under the controversial Section 28 laws, battling homophobia, and eventually finding his voice through a surprising path, which sees him take flight to Brighton as airline cabin crew and landing in the world of stand-up comedy.

“If I could sum up the show in one word, it would be confidence,” says David Ingram.

“It’s the story of going from someone who used to shrink themselves down to be invisible, to someone who performs on stage with confidence.”

Carrot Top (Memoirs of a Gay) has grown into a sharp, emotionally charged one-hour show.

“It’s been very organic,” says Ingram. “I’m proud of how far it’s come and that the material has been lived in. There’s a strong through line that I’ve been shaping over the last three years.”

The title itself is a double entendre with ‘Carrot Top’ referencing not only Ingram's once mocked hair, but also a term used to indicate a gay man's dominant role, thereby reclaiming it as a badge of power.

“The show begins with an insult and ends with who I am now. Someone who is very much owning it and in control of his life. The irony is that what once made me a target is now the thing I celebrate,” adds David.

Ingram’s return to Edinburgh is especially meaningful. A former resident and university student in the city, he sees this moment as a full-circle homecoming.

“When I lived in Edinburgh, I never imagined I’d be able to perform at the Fringe one day. Back then I was trying to hide. Now I’m part of it and in the thick of it all.”

With a clutch of awards and a rapidly growing reputation on the UK comedy circuit, Ingram's humour balances trauma with light-heartedness and biting social commentary. Carrot Top (Memoirs of a Gay) delves into themes of queer identity, fatherhood, self-image, and personal transformation.

“I still get nervous. I’ve always had that imposter syndrome,” he admits.

“But I’ve worked hard for this. It’s terrifying and thrilling. That’s exactly what it should be.”

Whether you’ve ever felt different, out of place, or searching for your true self, David Ingram promises a hilarious and heartfelt reminder that confidence comes through experience.