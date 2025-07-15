Scottish Ahmadi Muslims Inspire National Unity at UK's Largest Islamic Convention

Volunteers from Scotland young and old, have stepped up to lead key operations across the three-day event, symbolising service, discipline, and harmony. A few of the duties to highlight span across:

· Flag Hosting Ceremony: A moment of pride as Scottish youths help coordinate the Flag Raising Ceremony alongside the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

· Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA): Supporting international broadcasting efforts with behind-the-scenes coordination, technical setup, and multilingual assistance.

· Food Marquee Security: Playing a vital role in meal logistics, helping serve over 300,000 meals with efficiency and grace.

· Water service: Young children from Scotland help serve water with love at Jalsa Salana, it’s the quiet gestures of service that leave the deepest impact, none more so than the sight of young children tenderly offering glasses of water to thousands of guests at Jalsa Salana UK 2025.

These contributions not only empower the youth through leadership and collaboration but also build bridges between Scotland’s diverse communities. Members from Aberdeen to Glasgow have reported feeling a deeper sense of unity and purpose, an opportunity to reconnect spiritually while being part of something truly global.

“This isn't just about logistics, it's about legacy,” shared one senior youth organiser from Scotland. “To serve in the presence of His Holiness the Global Head of the Worldwide Leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and be part of a movement that champions peace in a troubled world is something that stays with you forever.”

The Jalsa Salana offers Scottish attendees a unique platform to engage with faith leaders, parliamentarians, and social activists many of whom voice continued admiration for the unity and volunteerism displayed by young Scottish Muslims.

Follow the event live on Sky 731 MTA International and Voice of Islam Radio, with updates via @AhmadiyyaUK and #JalsaUK.

