Briony Monroe says the promotional image of Tilly Norwood strongly resembles her

A Scottish actor has claimed her image has been used in the creation of an AI digital character taking Hollywood by storm.

Briony Monroe said she believed an image of her face had been used in the making of Tilly Norwood - an AI-generated personality at the centre of a debate in Hollywood. Agents are believed to be circling the actor, created by AI talent studio Xicoia.

Ms Monroe, who is working on fantasy film The Slave and the General, said it was like living in a “real life episode of Black Mirror”.

The actor, who is being supported by union Equity, told The Scotsman she had been contacted by an industry colleague who had seen an image used to promote the launch of Tilly Norwood.

She said: “I've been contacted by so many people asking if the new AI actress is based on me. I'm really concerned that my image performance and rights have been breached, but the lack of transparency means I'm in the dark.

“My trade union, Equity, is supporting me in this master and have approached the producer on my behalf, I hope that greater transparency and care for actors can be achieved so that these concerns are dealt with.”

She said one particular picture used to promote Norwood particularly resembled her. Ms Monroe also claimed her mannerisms were copied in a specific scene published on Norwood’s “showreel”.

She said: “All the other pictures of Tilly don't look like me - it's this one particular picture that they've used to promote her that has a striking resemblance to myself.

“Then you see Tilly in different scenes and she just changes completely. It's not just myself that it affects, they'll have used many different actresses' faces - there's so many people's work that has been used who have more than likely not consented to it being used in this way.”

Briony Monroe believes her image has been used in the creation of the Tilly Norwood AI character. | Briony Monroe

Ms Monroe has also starred in film The Defender, which is streaming on STV Player.

Actors including Emily Blunt and Whoopi Goldberg have hit out at the creation of Norwood. Ms Blunt described the development as “really, really scary”.

“Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection,” she said.

Ms Goldberg said AI-generated actors could never replace humans.

“The problem with this, in my humble opinion, is that you are suddenly up against something that’s been generated with 5,000 other actors,” she said. “It’s got Bette Davis’s attitude, it’s got Humphrey Bogart’s lips … and so it’s a little bit of an unfair advantage.”

Eline Van der Velden, of AI production studio Particle6, has defended the creation of her character.

“To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art,” she said. “Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.

“I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories.”

One of the promotional images of AI actor Tilly Norwood. | Particle6

Social media users told Ms Monroe they could see the resemblance to the character - but also pointed out a likeness to Little Women actor Florence Pugh. “Like a combination of you and Florence Pugh,” said one user. “AI is such garbage.”

Equit said it was lobbying for the creation of a set of minimum standards around AI and for legislation to strengthen performers’ rights.

A spokesperson for Equity said: “The public reaction to the new AI actress Tilly Norwood demonstrates the deep and continuing concerns with the use of AI in the performance and entertainment industries.

“Equity is supporting a member who believes her image and performance is included in the creation of the new AI actress without her permission. The lack of transparency around this - and so many other - AI creations represents these problems.

“Equity is not against AI, but the industry desperately needs a system of transparency, consent and remuneration to ensure that performers’ rights are respected and upheld.”