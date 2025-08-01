Scotland’s top wakeboarders to compete this August at twin Wild Shore events in Dundee and East Lothian

Back-to-back competitions set to showcase Scotland’s growing wakeboarding scene with thrilling action, live music, and family-friendly atmosphere.

Scotland’s wakeboarding community is gearing up for a huge weekend of adrenaline-fuelled action as Wild Shore hosts two of the country’s leading Wakeboarding Competitions - at Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian on Saturday 9 August, and Wild Shore Dundee on Sunday 10 August 2025.

The twin events will feature top riders from across Scotland, with entrants of all levels welcome to join in the fun. From eager amateurs to experienced riders, participants will have the opportunity to take part in high-octane heats packed with big tricks, technical skill, and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

“This is one of the most exciting weekends in Scottish wakeboarding,” said James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore. “From the incredible local talent to the vibrant atmosphere, it’s a brilliant showcase of what the sport has to offer - both for spectators and participants.”

Each event offers something unique. At Foxlake, spectators can enjoy live commentary, youth and pro categories, the thrilling Big Air Challenge, and an on-site festival complete with music, food and drink, and prize raffles.

Meanwhile, Wild Shore Dundee adds a twist to the format with randomised team heats - riders are grouped into teams of three, with individual scores combined for a team total. This inclusive, community-first approach creates a supportive environment and more time on the water, offering greater value for competitors.

Both events will be judged by a panel of experts including Wild Shore team members, and Tegan Brady, Development Officer at Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland.

Tegan Brady, Development Officer at Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland, commented: “I’m proud to support events such as Wild Shore’s Wakeboarding Competition, which plays a huge role in growing the sport across Scotland. It’s fantastic to see such strong local talent taking to the water alongside more experienced riders - it really captures the inclusive, grassroots spirit of wakeboarding.

“Competitions like this are vital for building community, inspiring new participants, and showcasing the incredible standard of riding we have here in Scotland.”

For more information, to register as a rider, visit https://foxlake.citizenticket.com/events/foxlake-adventures/wakeboarding/, and follow foxlake_adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information or to register as a rider, visit https://wildshoredundee.citizenticket.com/events/wild-shore-dundee/wakeboarding-2/ and follow wildshoredundee on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Foxlake Adventures, East Lothian

Saturday 09 August 2025

Time: 11:00 - 17:00

All ages welcome

Wild Shore Dundee, Dundee

Sunday 10 August 2025

Time: 11:00 - 16:00