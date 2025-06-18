Scotland’s first ‘Shopera’ experience comes to Glasgow

Buchanan Galleries is opening its doors to the world of opera, hosting Scotland’s first-ever ‘shopera’ – a student-created bold and original production staged in a shopping centre.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Composer and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland student, Rachel Sullivan, is introducing visitors at Buchanan Galleries and Glaswegians alike to the world of opera through an original, innovative, and contemporary performance that was written, produced, and directed by Sullivan.

Bertha is a 60-minute, two-act reimagining of misunderstood character, Bertha Mason - ‘the mad woman in the attic - from the classic novel Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë. Set in 1808, the opera explores Bertha’s emotional turmoil and cognitive deterioration during a time when women with mental ill health or disabilities were often dismissed and mistreated. Through dramatic interactions and fragmented memories, Bertha’s story unfolds: one of survival, self-discovery, and the power of female connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance offers a powerful perspective on the original novel, with a haunting original score, chamber orchestra of twelve musicians, and a cast of four singers set against a backdrop of immersive staging.

Rachel Sullivan, Shopera Composer

Those who are new to opera, or seasoned theatregoers are invited to a series of scheduled showings of Bertha at Buchanan Galleries on Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, and Sunday 22nd June, where they can expect an evening of suspense and intrigue in an unexpected, yet accessible setting.

The ‘shopera’ is located on the Buchanan Street entrance of Buchanan Galleries, opposite Rolex. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Clyde Climate Forest charity, an organisation working towards planting 18 million trees around Glasgow over the next ten years.

Rachel Sullivan said, “Having the opportunity to produce and direct this work has been a real privilege and joy. It's my aim for Bertha to reach those who may never have experienced a production in a traditional opera venue, and change the common perception that opera is for the select few. Buchanan Galleries has provided the perfect alternative venue, in Glasgow's most central shopping centre, for which I am particularly grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to welcoming the centre’s guests to come and experience Bertha, whether they are seasoned fans, or being introduced to the art for the first time.”

Shopera

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said “We’re thrilled to be hosting Scotland’s first ever ‘shopera’ right here at Buchanan Galleries. This is such a creative and original way to bring the arts to the high street and make opera more accessible to new audiences.

“Rachel and the team have created something really special with Bertha, and we’re proud to support local talent and community-focused performances like this. We hope our guests enjoy the opportunity to experience opera in a whole new way right in the heart of the city.”

Bertha is Sullivan’s first opera and largest-scale work to date and has been financially supported by a finalist’s prize from the Write Start Competition, facilitated by RCS Alumnus Sam Heughan. The costumes, set design, and props have been sustainably sourced or loaned by suppliers from in and around Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel added, “I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the incredibly talented cast, orchestra, and to my co-director, Hannah Siddiqui, without whom the production would not have been possible, and the outstanding musical director, Chloe Lu Ye. To have been blessed with such a dedicated and enthusiastic cast and crew is an experience is something I will never forget.”

Tickets for Bertha are on sale now and can be purchased via Eventbrite for the suggested donation of £5. Funds generated through ticket sales will support Clyde Climate Forest charity, with additional collection buckets available during the performances.