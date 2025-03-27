Scotland’s biggest family-friendly celebration set to make its debut in Edinburgh this summer

Scotland, get ready for The Garden Party Festival - a magical weekend of music, creativity, and unforgettable family fun. Tickets are now on sale for the unmissable event which is set to take over the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July, bringing together a mix of live music, immersive performances, and interactive experiences designed to delight festival goers of all ages.

From little feet to big beats, The Garden Party is more than just a music event, it’s an adventure for the whole family. This two-day festival will feature an incredible lineup with headliners, Elephant Sessions bringing their high-energy folk fusion to the stage on Saturday, while the breathtaking Ibiza in Symphony will transport audiences to the White Isle with orchestral dance classics on Sunday for a euphoric festival ending with a fireworks display.

Alongside these spectacular headliners, festival goers can enjoy performances from a variety of acts, including:

Massaoke – A live band singalong like no other.

– A live band singalong like no other. Wannabe: The Spice Girls Show – The ultimate tribute to girl power.

– The ultimate tribute to girl power. Dupa Lipa – UK’s finest Dua Lipa tribute act.

– UK’s finest Dua Lipa tribute act. The Beatles Dub Club – Classic Beatles hits reimagined with a dub twist.

The Garden Party Lineup

Beyond the music, The Garden Party Festival offers a mix of immersive performances, hands-on workshops, and activities for the whole family. Highlights include:

Artie’s Singing Kettle – A nostalgic delight for parents and a joy for little ones.

– A nostalgic delight for parents and a joy for little ones. Comedy Club 4 Kids – Hilarious stand-up specially curated for young audiences.

– Hilarious stand-up specially curated for young audiences. Fairytrail Silent Disco – Dance like nobody’s listening with the evenings specially curated by EHFM!

– Dance like nobody’s listening with the evenings specially curated by EHFM! Mr Bloom - Sing along to all the hits from CBeebies' classic Mr Bloom's Nursery.

- Sing along to all the hits from CBeebies' classic Mr Bloom's Nursery. The Insane Magic Show – Mind-boggling tricks and illusions.

– Mind-boggling tricks and illusions. Outdoor Adventure Zone & Fairground – Thrills, spills, and outdoor exploration.

– Thrills, spills, and outdoor exploration. Think Circus & Immersive Storytelling – Dazzling performances that bring stories to life.

– Dazzling performances that bring stories to life. Woodland Treasure Trail – A magical quest for curious minds.

– A magical quest for curious minds. Cocktail & Mocktail Masterclasses – Shake up something delicious!

– Shake up something delicious! Huggy 90’s House Classics, Big Fish Little Fish & Mini Manoeuvres – Big beats for the whole family.

Tickets are now on sale from 10am on Thursday April 27 via The Garden Party website. Tickets are priced from £27.50 and under fives are free of charge.

Festival Director Shane Grieve, said: “We’re creating something truly special with The Garden Party Festival, a place where families can come together, experience incredible live music, and immerse themselves in a world of adventure and joy. It’s a festival designed to spark wonder in both little ones and grown-ups alike.”

Elephant Sessions

Mark Currie, Director of Venue, Royal Highland Centre, said:"We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Garden Party Festival to the Royal Highland Centre this July. It’s fantastic to see such a great event taking shape here at Ingliston, and we couldn't be more excited for what it has in store. The Garden Party Festival has an incredible line-up and promises to bring a brilliant atmosphere, which will certainly make for an unforgettable weekend of live music and activities for all the family to enjoy."

Tickets go on sale Thursday March 27 via www.thegardenparty.live